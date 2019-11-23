Delightful designs and fantastic flavors celebrate the sequel to the 2013 hit!

The 2013 Disney animated movie Frozen was a massive hit all around the world, including Japan. The beloved film inspired fans all across the country to sing–or lip-sync–its trademark song “Let It Go” for years and years, and even a drug arrest scandal on the part of one the Japanese voice actors hasn’t slowed the movie’s popularity down in the slightest.

In fact, fans are so pumped for the movie’s sequel, Frozen II, which is out in theaters in Japan now, that marketing company Legs has created a special food menu inspired by the wintery world of the new movie, to be served in seven popular cafes around the country: two in Tokyo, and one each in Fukuoka, Osaka, Kyoto, Nagoya, and Sapporo.

The special menus will feature Anna, Elsa, Olaf, and a new character that appears in the movie in a delightful selection of health-conscious foods, like this Anna-inspired soup and sandwich set (2,390 yen/US$22), which is composed of a toasted chicken and cheese sandwich and hot tomato soup. You can also take home a commemorative soup bowl for an extra 1,600 yen!

It’s not only Frozen-inspired food on the menu, but also icy-cold and steaming hot drinks! For example, the Refreshing Lemon Smoothie, inspired by Elsa (990 yen, or 1,690 yen with a commemorative coaster), or the Warming Cheese Cake Milk Tea (990 yen or 2,490 yen to keep the mug):

Of course, there will also be limited-edition goods for sale, including Christmas tree ornaments, magnets, keychains, drawstring bags, post-it sets, cell phone cases, and much, much more.

Buying more than 3,000 yen worth of goods will get you a free limited-edition ballpoint pen, and visitors who reserve their table ahead of time and order food at the cafe will get a free Frozen lunch mat, which comes in four varieties and will be distributed randomly while supplies last. So if you want to maximize your merch haul, booking ahead is the way to go!

At the OH MY CAFE Tokyo location in Omotesando, as well as the Shinsaibashi location at Kawara CAFE&DINING in Osaka, there will also be a special photo spot with a life-size Anna and Elsa, and kids at all participating cafes will also get free Frozen stickers, so there’s something for young fans to enjoy as well.

Each cafe will also hold an “Olaf in Holiday” event during the winter holiday season starting on December 20. This special Olaf-centered celebration will feature a special menu inspired by the happy-go-lucky snowman himself, and, of course, some limited-edition goods. If you buy one, you’ll also get a free limited-edition holiday greeting card!

The menus are now available at the Omotesando, Osaka, Nagoya, and Sapporo cafes, while the Fukuoka, Tamagawa (Tokyo) and Kyoto cafes will serve the Frozen items starting on December 5, November 29, and December 6, respectively. Each one has a different end period, as well so check the location/link list below for specific dates. The promotion will end entirely by February 2, though, so make sure you check one of the cafes before then!

Source, images: PR Times

Participating cafes: Oh My Cafe Tokyo Tokyu Plaza Omotesando (Tokyo): November 15-January 13

Kawara Cafe & Dining Shinsaibashi (Osaka): November 16-January 13

Kawara Cafe & Dining Nagoya Parco (Nagoya): November 16-January 19

Cafe Interlude (Sapporo): Nvomebr 21-January 19

Kawara Cafe & Dining Kitte Hakata (Fukuoka): December 5-January 19

Gelato Pique Cafe Tamagawa Takashimaya SC (Tokyo): November 29-January 26

Gelato Pique Cafe Kyoto The Cube (Kyoto): December 6-February 2

