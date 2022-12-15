You’ve seen Neverland, but have you ever eaten it?

Are you a Peter Pan fan? OH MY CAFE locations in Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya will be decked out in Peter Pan style this winter season. The Osaka and Nagoya branches are running until January 29, 2023, and the Tokyo location will be open until February 12, 2023. There are dishes and collaboration goods galore, so let’s dive right into all the deets.

The collab cafe’s signature dish is the Let’s Go to Neverland Curry, available for 2,048 yen (US$15). The Disney movie’s famous clock face is formed with rice, and a small Peter Pan figure appears to fly in front of it. Inside the rice are nestled some vegetables, and the dark curry roux surrounds the clock like the nighttime sky.

Tinkerbell fans will want to go with the Spinach Sauce Pasta for 2,189 yen. Atop a generous serving of pasta and vegetables is an adorable and jealous-looking figure of the fairy.

For a dish that’s particularly Instagram-worthy, go with the Tick Tock Ham and Egg Sandwich for 2,189 yen. It’s made to look like the crocodile that chases Captain Hook with his ticking clock. Green bread makes up his crocodile mouth, bacon his tongue, and an egg becomes the clock.

There are also some fun themed drinks! There’s a Peter Pan Sky Blue Lemon Squash and a Captain Hook Cherry Soda for 1,089 yen each.

One of the cutest ones has to be the Smee Soda Yogurt Smoothie for 1,309 yen. It has blue and white stripes like the sidekick’s signature shirt.

Feeling romantic? Consider ordering the Kiss you! Yogurt (979 yen), a frozen yogurt dish that depicts the moment Wendy attempts to kiss Peter.

One unique thing about this collab cafe is that all of the dishes follow Disney’s nutritional guidelines, so all menu items are relatively light in both sodium and carbs.

If you’re more into collaboration cafes for the merch, you’ll find plenty of it at the cafe as well. Here are some highlights.

▼ Peter Pan and Tinkerbell cushions (2,750 yen)

▼ Masking tape (1,320 yen) and acrylic muddlers (1,980 yen)

▼ Random acrylic stand figures (990 yen)

▼ Random stickers (550 yen), keyholders (715 yen), and mini acrylic figures (880 yen)

▼ Mobile phone stand (1,650 yen), reusable shopping bag (2,750 yen)

▼ Multi-use pouch (1,650 yen), lunch bag tote (2,860 yen)

▼ Hand towel (1,485 yen)

You can even snatch some freebies if you meet certain requirements! By reserving a seat in advance, you’ll receive one of three random placemats with your café order. Customers who purchase 3,500 yen or more of collaboration goods will also receive one of two specially-designed paper shopping bags.

So if you’re a Peter Pan fan and you happen to be in Japan, you have no reason to not stop by the Tokyo, Osaka, or Nagoya OH MY CAFE locations! Just make sure you bring a full wallet — or don’t, if you want to avoid the temptation.

