In Japan, nothing is more representative of the winter season than sitting beneath the cozy covers of a kotatsu and eating mandarin oranges. While we can’t squeeze into an orange skin like this one hamster, we can certainly use this handkerchief resembling a hamster napping in sawdust for clean up after snacking on mandarin oranges!

This new handkerchief by Japanese online retailer Felissimo features a hamster in mid-siesta embedded in the corner of this eye-catching piece. Set in a mute, cream color and meant to resemble the sawdust bedding of hamster cages, the cool hue of the handkerchief is pleasing to the eyes and easy to coordinate with.

▼ The resemblance is rather uncanny.

The handkerchief comes in the following varieties of hamster: two shades of golden hamster, Roborovski dwarf hamster, and Djungarian hamstet. While it seems like buyers won’t be able to choose which hamster breed they receive, at least that removes the initial struggle of having to choose between these four cuties.

▼ Taking a closer look at the hamster itself, the hamster looks deceivingly small. But with a pinch of the finger, the hamster’s true plushness is revealed!

▼ We also flip over the handkerchief… to reveal an equally squishy hamster butt!

Perfect as a gift to the hamster-lovers in your life (or as a gift to yourself because self-love is best love), you can find these recently released handkerchiefs available here on Felissimo’s online shop, priced at 1,320 yen (US$12.22).

Even if you don’t use a handkerchief that often, at least if you ever find yourself getting down in the club to a remix of a hamster anime theme song, now you can match thematically!

Source, images: PR Times

