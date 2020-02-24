Tokyo’s Pokémon Cafe reveals springtime sakura dessert, Gigantamax entrees.

Most of Japan’s anime/video game-themed eateries, like the Slayers cafe we recently visited, are limited-time operations. A major exception, though, is Tokyo’s Pokémon Cafe, which is a permanent restaurant not far from Tokyo Station.

Being open all year long means that the Pokémon Cafe can get into the spirit of the seasons, like with their spooky Halloween menu. So with cherry blossoms set to bloom across Japan next month, the sakura will also be coming to the Pokémon Cafe, but not to the branches of a cherry tree, but to Pikachu’s head in the form of a sakura afro!

And yes, Sakura Afro Pikachu is the character variant’s official name. The Sakura Afro Pikachu Fruit Pancakes (1,738 yen), which join the menu on March 14, are the latest chapter in Japan’s ongoing love story with dessert pancakes, this time with fruit resting in the billowing, inviting afro made of strawberry whipped cream. If you’d like even more afro-amplified adorableness, there’s also Sakura Afro Pikachu Latte (770 yen).

On March 20, less than a week after the Sakura Afro Pikachu Fruit Pancakes make their debut, five more dishes will be added to the cafe’s menu, taking inspiration from the latest installments of the Pokémon video game series, Sword and Shield.

The Gigantamax Impish Pikachu Taco Rice Plate (2,178 yen) salutes the extra-large version of the beloved mascot, rendered in saffron rice. Also getting the Gigantamax treatment is Eevee, who’ll be appearing in the form of the Gigantamax Smiley Eevee Hamburger Steak Stew Set (2,178 yen).

Rounding out the additions are the Happy Yamper Sandwich Picnic Plate (1,848 yen), which earns a smile from the pooch-like Pokémon with its extensive variety of munchies…

…the Galarian Zigzagoon Crunchy Cookie Tiramisu (1,738 yen)…

…and the Ice Face Eiscue Jiggly Panna Cotta (1,628 yen).

Like the cherry blossoms themselves, the Sakura Afro Pikachu pancakes and latte, which are exclusive to the Pokémon Cafe’s Tokyo branch, will only be around until mid-April (April 19 to be exact). The other new items, which are also available at the Osaka branch, will be sticking around a little longer, though, until May 29. Reservations are required to eat at the cafe, and can be made online here.

Restaurant information

Pokémon Cafe (Tokyo branch) / ポケモンカフェ（東京店）

Address: Tokyo-to, Chuo-ku, Nihonbashi 2-11-2, Nihonbashi Takashimaya S.C. East Building 5th floor

東京都中央区日本橋二丁目11番2号 日本橋髙島屋Ｓ.Ｃ.東館 ５階

Open 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

Website

Reservations

Source: Pokémon Cafe (1, 2)

Top image: Pokémon Cafe

Insert images: Pokémon Cafe (1, 2)

