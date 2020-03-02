From Your Name to Mirai and Weathering With You, over a dozen anime star in this gorgeous 30-second commercial.

Last year, global tech giant Apple launched a “Behind the Mac” promotion in the U.K. to promote Mac as a product for professional music-makers. Now the “Behind the Mac” promotion has resurfaced, this time in Japan, where the focus sits squarely on animation, with a commercial showing the times when Apple products made appearances in Japanese anime.

The 30-second ad quickly jumps through over a dozen popular titles, featuring scenes starring MacBooks and AirPods. Due to product placement issues in anime, some of the scenes show Apple logos slightly adjusted with a pear, a love heart, an upturned peach and an apple with two bite marks instead of one as well.

There are a lot of products and a lot of anime to spot in the short ad, so let’s take a look at it in all its glory below!

Could you identify all the anime and products shown in the whirlwind clip? Let’s rewind and take another look at the ad from start to finish.

The first anime to appear is Mirai, a 2018 animated adventure fantasy film written and directed by Mamoru Hosoda, where the character of “Otosan” (“father”) can be seen typing away on a MacBook.

The scenes that follow also feature MacBooks, as seen in Lu over the Wall (2017), My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU TOO! (2015), Encouragement of Climb (2018), and Weathering With You (2019).

▼ Some of the MacBooks here have logos that look slightly different to the genuine Apple one.

The clip then moves through The Wonderland (2019), SSSS.Gridman (2018), and New Game! (2017), which shows the character of Nene Sakura hunched over a MacBook bearing a twice-bitten Apple logo.

Then it’s on to Mr. Osomatsu (2015), followed by appearances from Your Name (2016), Sgt. Frog (2004), Terror in Resonance (2014), and The Perfect Insider (2015).

▼ Hodaka Morishima from Weathering With You uses Airpods while he works on his laptop.

The commercial ends with the words “Stories not yet in this world, from beyond the Mac” as the song “I am Shujinko” (“I am the Main Character”) by Japanese singer-songwriter Kaho Nakamura continues to play in the background.

The ad is part of a campaign aimed at students in Japan, offering them a student discount for the purchase of Apple products while encouraging them to use their iPhones and MacBooks to be creative in their daily lives.

With a commercial as sweet as this one, it’s easy to get inspired to journey “beyond the Mac” and follow in the footsteps of some of our favourite anime characters. Regardless of their looks or hair colour.

