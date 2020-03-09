This is a one-of-a-kind sweet that you’ll never be able to get anywhere else, for a limited time only!

As you probably well know by now, Japan doesn’t hold back when it comes to sweets. Their edible creations are not only carefully crafted to exhibit the perfect umami combination of Japanese flavors and sweetness, but they’re made to appeal to the eyes as well as the palate, and come in a whole host of different designs. Sometimes even the way they’re meant to be eaten is stylish!

The latest stylish rendition of Japanese confectioneries not only look good and taste good, but are scientific, too, because they’re designed based on weather data. They’re now available at the restaurant and bar THE MOON in Tokyo’s swanky Roppongi Hills area for a limited time only.

▼ Sweets designed based on the weather in Japan on the day Tokyo Tower was completed, the day Tokyo Sky Tree was completed, and the day of the solar eclipse during the Heisei period (from left to right).

The sweets, which are called “Cyber Wagashi” (“wagashi” being Japanese sweets), are a food tech project by “Open Meals”, which is a creative organization that works together with business and universities to digitize our experience of food. For this, their seventh project, inspired by Japan’s history of creating art and food based on the weather and the seasons, they’re using a 3-D printer to create one-of-a-kind Japanese sweets using a special algorithm that takes into account the different weather factors of a particular day.

▼ This 3-D printer was designed specifically for this purpose, and its frame was built using traditional Japanese carpentry techniques.

Temperature, wind speed, and atmospheric pressure are the three major factors that affect how the sweet is designed. The rounded petals represent a high pressure system, and angled petals represent a low pressure system. The highest wind speed on the day determines the width of the bottom layer, while the atmospheric pressure is what designates the height of the sweet. The high and low temperatures for the day represent the colors, where red is hot and blue is cold.

In other words, you could end up ordering a visual representation of the weather in Tokyo on the day you went to try it, and every day the sweet would look completely different. They can even make designs of the weather of the past or the predicted weather of the future. Pretty cool, right?

▼ From the left to right: the hottest day of the Heisei period, a prediction of the hottest day 100 years from now, and the coldest recorded day in Japan’s history.

When ordering, you can choose between the Anticyclone and Cyclone design, and both are matcha flavored and come with a monaka sweet (a wafer stuffed with red bean paste) on the side. They’ll sell for 3,000 yen each (US$28.24) and be available at The Moon until March 29, or as supplies last. This special menu item is by reservation only, so make sure head over to The Moon’s website before you decide to go!

