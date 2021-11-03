Meet the characters who braved the weather to represent some of Japan’s most popular anime and manga.

The annual Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Festival made its triumphant return to Tokyo on the weekend, after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

We went down to check out the event at Sunshine City in Ikebukuro, one of Tokyo’s most popular otaku meccas, and on Day Two, the heavens opened up over the city. The weather didn’t dampen the spirits of the cosplayers, though, who were out in force representing some of their favourite characters from the country’s most famous manga and anime franchises.

So let’s get straight to it and take a look at some of the best cosplayers from the day below!

▼ Europa from Granblue Fantasy (Cosplayer: Gotsuki Misako)

▼ Fuyuko Mayazumi from The Idolmaster: Shiny Colours (Cosplayer: Akitsu Honaka)

▼ Hotaru Shidare from Dagashi Kashi (Cosplayer: Nanaya Tomoe)

▼ Kagamine Rin (Cosplayer: Yukina)

▼ Raphtalia from The Rising Of The Shield Hero (Cosplayer: Erichi)

▼ Bloody Queen/Bloodbath Skin from Identity V (Cosplayer: el.)

▼ Raiden Shogun from Genshin Impact (Cosplayer: Sakura Ebi)

▼ Sagiri Izumi from Eromanga Sensei (Cosplayer: Kashiwagi Reni)

▼ Symboli Rudolf from Uma Musume Pretty Derby (Cosplayer: Chiaki Misato)

▼ Lilliel from 2.5 Dimensional Seduction (Cosplayer: Negoto Hitsuji)

So there you have it — the best cosplayers from Day Two of the Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Festival! Hopefully this photo collection has introduced you to some new cosplayers to follow on social media, and given you an idea of the anime and manga franchises that are popular in Japan right now.

