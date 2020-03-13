Curry crazy is the best kind of crazy.

In our dreams, free of the constraints of reality and logic, sometimes deep, primal desires can manifest themselves. Japanese Twitter user @2torm was haunted by a dream, one he’d seen multiple times, but he wasn’t yearning to soar through the skies like a bird, return to a place lost in his youth, or feel the tender touch of an unrequited crush.

No, the recurring dream @2torm was of a bathtub filled with Japanese curry rice. And while the other desires discussed above are things best left behind in the light of the morning sun, a bathtub full of Japanese comfort food is something that’s actually achievable in real life, provided you’re not bothered by the prospect of being labeled not only crazy for curry, but just plain crazy.

Fortunately, @2torm had no such inhibitions, and he eventually was able to make his dream a reality, as shown in these photos he tweeted.

Now at first glance, this might seem like the kind of idea that only someone who’s not thinking things through would do. But when you consider the amount of time and effort it takes to prepare that much curry rice, you realize that this couldn’t have been a snap decision on @2torm’s part, and his comments in the thread prove the massive cooking project was thoroughly thought-out.

Look closely, for example, and aside from trays for the pickles that accompany curry rice, you’ll see that @2torm added a layer of aluminum foil to the inside of the bathtub, in order to keep the curry from staining the porcelain/plastic. He also covered the floor of the shower room in plastic wrap to ensure easy clean-up. Oh, and speaking of cleanliness, he mentions that he did this right after moving into the apartment, which would be the most hygienic time to do this, since apartments in Japan are professionally cleaned immediately prior to a new tenant moving in.

As a society, Japan is quite sensitive about wasting food, stemming from values instilled in the population during the food shortages at the end of and following World War II. Once again, though, @2torm took this into consideration, saying that he invited three friends over to share in the bathtub bounty, and that he was able to finish off all of the leftovers on his own.

The time/money investment for the project ended up being about 5,000 yen (US$49) in supplies and ingredients and about four hours to cook and plate, er, tub the curry rice.

The photos prompted baffled respect from online commenters, with the overall mood summed up by the person who reacted with “You’re an idiot (and I mean that as a compliment),” to which @2torm replied “Thank you very much. In the future, I hope to continue being an idiot with good manners.”

While @2torm only tweeted out the photos this week, he says they were actually taken more than 10 years ago. Apparently that’s been enough time for his curry cravings to return, though, as he says he’s thinking about making another tub of curry soon. In the meantime, we’ll just have to tide ourselves over with a soak in some curry-scented bath powder.

Source: Twitter/@2torm via Hachima Kiko

Top image ©SoraNews24

