Not going anywhere for a while? Let this awesomely adorable video keep you company!

We’ve been told that practicing proper hygiene and social distancing are essential during the coronavirus outbreak. Those are both excellent ideas for maintaining physical health, but when it comes to maintaining mental well-being, I think we all know what’s going to get us through these trying times: cute cat videos.

Thankfully, Japan, exhibiting excellent crisis preparation, is well-stocked with cat videos, and the extreme circumstances the world is facing these days calls for the most potent feline films available. And so we present to you YouTube Channel Cat Navi Desk’s video Neko to Domino, which translates to Cats and Dominos and features two of the former and a whole bunch of the latter.

Because nothing happens in a house unless the cats living there want it to, no human hands are involved in starting the domino effect. Instead, one of the cats, who we’ll call Brown, is the one that gets the show going, tipping over the very first domino.

It quickly becomes apparent though that the entire setup is much larger than what the initial camera angle can show. The dominoes zoom past the second cat (who we’ll call White) who’s relaxing in a cat-shaped cat basket…

…before we encounter the first of many environmental props. At about 40 seconds in, though, things come to an abrupt stop. Is this the end of the line?

Nope, the dominos just need another assist from the kitties. As White licks some fish paste off of the dish where the domino progression has stalled, he bumps the next sequence into motion. This isn’t the only time the cats lends a paw, either. Later on, White activates one of those adorable automated kitty coin banks to restart the procession, and Brown rings a service bell for another segment.

▼ As you watch the video, feel free to marvel at the fact that someone managed to set all these dominoes up without the cats knocking them over mid-process, and also at how remarkably clean the floor is for being the play space for two kitties.

But wait a second, if these cats are doing so much work, they deserve a reward, right? They sure do, and rest assured that as he video comes to a close, they receive their just kitty compensation as the last of the dominos trigger a pair of food dispensers that drop some munchies into Brown and White’s bowls.

The video has racked up more than 7 million views, and if you’d like to see more of these feline stars, there’s this video, which might explain why Brown was so eager to ring the bell in the domino sequence…

…and also this one, where the two learn to make lovely music together.

▼ Well, music anyway.

Though Cat Navi Desk has been around for a couple of years, it’s only recently started posting gain after a several-month hiatus. Hopefully we’ll be seeing more of these kitties in the future, but for now we’re just happy to have a video we can watch over and over again without ever getting tired of it.

Source, images: YouTube/Cat Navi Desk

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!