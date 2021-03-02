Gudetama, My Melody, and even Hello Kitty herself don disguises to celebrate the Internet’s love for all-things-cat.

Japan’s annual Cat Day (Neko no Hi) on February 22 provides a fun excuse to celebrate a variety of furry feline friends (not that they ever need a special reason to be worshipped, though!) From cute doughnuts to cat makeovers, our team also enjoys getting in on the fun–and it seems like other companies do as well.

This year on February 22, various Sanrio Twitter accounts were taken over by feline transformations of some beloved characters themselves. Enjoy the following collection of those pawsitively adorable posts.

Gudetama better watch out before it’s devoured on top of a bowl of nekomanma, or cat rice! The cat-eared eggshell hat is a nice touch.

Flour dough sprites Cogimyun and Cogimyon are looking cute in their kitty onesies complete with tails. And we thought it wasn’t possible for them to get any fluffier looking…

Despite being a golden retriever, Pompompurin has no qualms about dressing up like a cat. He and his pals are looking sharp with their celebratory cat hats and neon lights.

White bunny My Melody sends everyone wishes for happiness and some meows to boot. She’s pretty good at making the beckoning cat pose, too.

This one’s a little unexpected–Kirimi-chan, a piece of sliced salmon, has traded in her usually simple smile for a slightly more realistic cat face. I guess we have metaphysics to thank for that transformation…?

Finally, you didn’t think the biggest star of Sanrio would miss out on the fun, did you? The Gundam and Hello Kitty Project duo proudly showed off their kitty outfits–and just for the record, it’s not weird at all since Hello Kitty isn’t actually a cat.

Hopefully these accounts have given you some ideas about how to celebrate your very own Cat Day next year. Before that though, we have Dog Day on November 1 [in Japan] to celebrate–and we’ll be keeping an eye on our Sanrio friends to see if they do something similar.

