Street-corner shambles holds a magical allure.

Strolling around the streets of Japan can often feel like an exciting adventure, with hidden gems like weird and wonderful post boxes and pups in walls just waiting to be discovered.

Some of these treasures are only known by locals, and Twitter user @Eyes__Hunter is one of them. After coming across a convenience store on a street corner ten years ago, they recently revisited the building to find that it looked even more impressive than they remembered.

These photos shared online show how the street corner looks like something from a Studio Ghibli anime movie.

The lines of orange and yellow that wrap around the top of the old store are immediately recognisable as belonging to the Japanese convenience store Yamazaki Y Shop, which was in business here until 2001.

Yamazaki stores don’t usually look like this one, though, which comes with several additional stories above it, all jutting out in higgeldy piggeldy fashion. Though it may look run-down at first glance, it does look like the upper stories are home to a residence which is currently being used.

These images on Google Street View, which were captured last year, show there’s sometimes a parasol downstairs, with a person there too.

Down on street level, the store appears to be overtaken by nature, with trees poking out from all angles, and a row of old, run-down vending machines selling drinks, tobacco, and unusual knick-knacks. There’s also a cupboard covered in instant noodle lids under a sign that says “Ramen Corner. Udon. Soba.”

With no clear signage to say how the noodles can be purchased, it’s not clear whether the cupboard actually contains noodles, as it looks like it may be a remnant of a past life. The mystery adds to the whimsical, nostalgic charm of the place, though, and Twitter users were quick to send the tweet viral with thousands of likes and retweets.

“This is beautiful – it has an air of Ghibli magic about it.”

“It’s a modern-day Howl’s Moving Castle.”

“It’s so charming I want to make a tiny diorama of it!”

“It looks like a fort!”

“It reminds me of the military base in World Conquest Zvezda Plot.”

▼ Here’s an image of said military base.

Standing the test of time on a street corner in Tokyo’s neighbouring Saitama Prefecture, the charming building is conjuring up all sorts of feelings and memories for everyone who lays their eyes on it.

It’s nice to see that while a lot of things change in Japan, there are some things that stay the same. And if you’re looking to continue the stroll down memory lane in Japan, these timeworn buildings are just as charming.

Location information

Yamazaki Y Shop / ヤマザキYショップ

Address: Saitama-ken, Iruma-shi, Takakura 4-2-17

埼玉県入間市高倉4-2-17

Source: Hachima Kikou

Featured image: Twitter/@Eyes__Hunter

