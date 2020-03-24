“Dosukoi” is the next iteration of themed travel accommodations being offered by the fun and inventive Moshi Moshi Rooms.

Moshi Moshi Rooms are the place to stay in style when in Tokyo. Located in the popular youth culture district of Harajuku, the rooms are produced by Asobi System, which promotes Harajuku culture to the world, and managed by Rokuyon, which manages unique accommodations based in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward. The brand prides itself on an abundance of original Japanese room concepts and lodging services not found at other hotels and home-sharing arrangements.

The first concept for Moshi Moshi rooms was Sakura and the second was Origami. The third concept has just been rolled out this month and is called Dosukoi, blending elements of sumo, Japan’s traditional sport of competitive wrestling, and sento, public bathhouses. The term “dosukoi” itself refers to a kind of chant used by sumo wrestlers.

Let’s take a look at some of the original imagery in the Dosukoi room in more detail!

Entryway: The door is designed in the style of a typical public bath entrance with a tiled roof and hanging curtains displaying a giant ”ゆ” to represent hot water.

Living room: A ceiling light fixture suspended from an outstretched palm almost makes it look like you’re about to be crushed by a sumo wrestler’s fighting technique.

The furniture and rugs are white and beige to mimic the pure nature of a sumo ring (dohyo) where all of the action takes place.

Enjoy the illustrations of training wrestlers as you relax on the sofa.

Bath room: Ah, here’s the epitome of relaxation. Enjoy a luxury soak in the large bathtub made of Japanese cypress in solitude or in the presence of others.

The room’s wall artwork is designed to mimic the paintings of natural panoramas, such as the symmetrical peak of Mt. Fuji, you would ordinarily enjoy while soaking in the tub at a large and bustling public bathhouse. Fun fact: the paintings here were done by one of only three public bathhouse painters in all of Japan, Kiyoto Maruyama.

Note the subtle but important addition of the purple curtain always suspended above a sumo ring (mizuhikimaku) to symbolize clouds and the passing of time.

In the small dressing room, you can take a seat and down a cold beverage from the mini fridge after your hot soak.

Bedroom: The loft bed fits two Japanese-style futon on each level. With the addition of a fifth tucked-away futon, your reservation can accommodate up to five guests total.

By the way, why not lounge around in the yokozuna-patterned yukata are are provided?

Bathroom: This area features a single sink, round mirror, and a washlet-style toilet, plus a hair dryer.

Kitchen: The space is compact but includes daily essentials such as silverware, utensils, a microwave, and a water heater.

All Moshi Moshi Room guests also have access to a rooftop terrace with sweeping views of the Harajuku area. The Dosukoi room can be booked through Airbnb for 40,000 yen (US$360) per night but there currently a 30-percent-off promotion for 28,000 yen per night. Look for the neon pink sign outside of the building entrance to lead you into the sumo and public bath-themed room of your dreams.

Hotel information

Moshi Moshi Rooms -Dosukoi-

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Jingu-mae, 2-18-7, Moshi Moshi Rooms, 2nd floor

東京都渋谷区神宮前 2-18-7 Moshi Moshi Rooms 2F

Websites: Moshi Moshi Rooms, Airbnb

