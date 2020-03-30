After death, there is no heaven, limbo, or hell — only capitalism!

With its first comic strip published on December 14, “The Crocodile Who Dies in 100 Days” has recently ended with a not-so-unexpected outcome. Spoiler alert: the crocodiles dies.

While fans of the manga may still be in the midst of their mourning throes, we’ve discovered that despite how short this crocodile’s life may have been cut, a pop-up cafe has been set up in his honor.

The pop-up will be in Osaka and Tokyo’s Ikebukuro for a limited time only. Visitors of the cafe can eat a variety of dishes that appear in the comics, such as the Extreme Ramen-men for 1,490 yen (US$13.81) and the Happy Boy Plate for 1,390 yen (US$12.88).

For those who like sweets more, the cafe offers three different types of sugary delights on their menu.

▼ The 98th Mikan Parfait for 1,180 yen (US$10.93) with yogurt, chiffon cake, vanilla ice cream, and a generous helping of tangerines…

▼ …the HOT Chocolate Parfait for 1,180 yen (US$10.93) that my be cold to the tongue but HOT to your soul…

▼ …and the 1-Year-Wait Cloudy Futon Tiramisu for 1,390 yen (US$12.88) with a fluff of mascarpone cheese on top of a springy layer of sponge cake paired with espresso sauce.

Many of the dishes reflect scenes from the comic itself, either replicating dialogue or popular dishes eaten by its colorful host of characters. One in particular, the Emergency Stockpile Curry, is a perfect replication of the comic’s “Day 17” panel.

▼ Does life imitate art or does art imitate life? You can find out for yourself for only 1,590 yen (US$14.73)!

To pair with the food, cafe patrons can choose between two themed drinks: the Crocodile Drink and the Angel Drink, both 800 yen (US$7.41). Coffee, black tea, and the cafe’s special tea are also available for those who’d prefer otherwise.

▼ Frankly, I wouldn’t want to look at the color of my pee after drinking this.

▼ All drinks come with one random coaster from this special set.

Cafe visitors also receive a special bookmark with a panel from the hit comic. Depending on the day you visit, the comic panels available are different. The only exception is for the comic panel depicting “Day 100” — the day the crocodile dies. If you want this specific goody, be sure to reserve for May 17 if you plan on going to the Ikebukuro pop-up and for May 31 if you’re visiting the Osaka one instead!

▼ For those who reserve a spot ahead, everyone in their party receives a bookmark as well as a special postcard.

If you have a little bit of spending money and want to show your support for the series, there are also a plethora of goodies to choose from, such as keychains, hand towels, and phone cases.

While the 100 Wani Cafe pop-up is open from April 1 to May 17 for the Ikebukuro location and April 24 to May 31 for the Osaka location, please note due to the current COVID-19 situation the dates and times are subject to change.

Curious folks and die-hard fans are recommended to reserve a spot ahead of time, and you can make a reservation online until May 14 for the Ikebukuro pop-up and May 28 for the Osaka pop-up for 550 yen. (US$5.10) All guests are limited to 80 minutes maximum at the pop-up, so be sure to show up 10 minutes early to the cafe to ensure your spot!

If you’re still hungry and ready to explore after the pop-up, be sure to try out some ice cream made from crocodile eggs in Tokyo or take a nap at a former futon store converted into an eatery in Osaka.

Cafe Information

100 Wani Cafe (Tokyo) / 100日後に死ぬワニカフェ (東京)

Address: Tokyo-to, Toshima-ku, Higashi Ikebukuro 1-32-4 Eriane Bldg Basement 1st fl.

東京都豊島区東池袋1-32-4 藤原ビル地下1階

Open 11:00 a.m. – 8:40 p.m. (weekdays and Sat)

10:00 a.m. – 9:20 p.m (Sunday and Golden Week, April 28 to May 10)

Website (Japanese)

Reservations (Japanese)

100 Wani Cafe (Osaka) / 100日後に死ぬワニカフェ (大阪)

Address: Osaka-fu, Osaka-shi, Naniwa-ku, Nihonbashi 4-8-16 KUS Nihonbashi Bldg 2nd fl.

大阪府大阪市浪速区日本橋4-8-16 KUS日本橋ビル2階

Open 10 a.m. – 7:40 p.m.

Website (Japanese)

Reservations (Japanese)

Source: 100 Wani Cafe via Hachima Kiko

Images: 100 Wani Cafe

