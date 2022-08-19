Because the love for the ghost-fighting franchise will never die.

Fans of otaku culture felt heavy-hearted last week when it became known that GiGO Akihabara Building 4, the previously Sega-run arcade just outside the gates of Akihabara Station, is closing down soon. Thankfully, this week parent company Genda GiGO Entertainment has some happier news for us, with the announcement of the opening of two YuYu Hakusho collaboration cafes.

The GiGO Collaboration Cafe Ikebukuro and Sega Collaboration Cafe Namba Sennichimae, inside GiGO arcades in those neighborhoods of Tokyo and Osaka, respectively, will serve as the hosting venues for the pop-up restaurants saluting the ‘90s manga/anime hit.

The YuYu Hakuso collaboration kicks off on September 3, with the main dishes on offer being the “Raizen and Yusuke’s ’It’s me, but not me’ Beef Curry Rice” and “Koenma’s Mix it Up or Not, You Must Choose One Mafuukan Ramen.”

On September 24, the cafe switchs to its Phase 2, with the available main dishes becoming the “Kuwabara’s Be Careful Not to Eat Too Much Twisted Human Spiritual Energy Dandan Noodles” and “Yoko Kurama’s Awakening Time of Punishment Khao Man Gai.”

As any anime-themed cafe veteran will tell you, though, at least as important as the food are the coasters. The YuYu Hakusho cafes are going all out on this aspect, with a total of 24 possible designs, split into two sets of 12. For any food, drink, or dessert order, you get one coaster, with an even split of regular and super-deformed proportion possibilities.

▼ The coaster set for Phase 1, with everyone in fashionable fall kimono

▼ The more action-intensive coaster set for Phase 2

Speaking of desserts and drinks, those remain consistent throughout, with character-themed non-alcoholic cocktails for Yusuke, Kazuma, Kurama, Yoko Kurama, Hiei, and Koenma (muscat grape, lemon, peach, yogurt, Ramune, or orange flavor)…

…the Dragon of the Darkness Flame Parfait…

…and “Kurama’s ‘Of Course, the Secret Ingredient is a Trade Secret’ Sweets Sandwich” (which they do at least tell us contains anko sweet red beans and butter).

Drinks are priced at 660 yen (US$4.90) and main dishes and desserts at 1,430, with the exception of the 1,100-yen Dragon of the Darkness Flame Parfait. You will, though, want to save room in your budget for the attached gift shop, which has collaboration cafe-exclusive acrylic standees, pins, and straps.

The GiGO YuYu Hakusho cafes run from September 3 to October 10. Reservations are required and can be made here (for the Tokyo branch) and here (for Osaka).

