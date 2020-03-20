Final day of a manga has the nation on the edge of their seats.

For the past 99-and-a-bit days in Japan, people around the country have been captivated by the adventures of a crocodile…who was due to die in a hundred days.

Created by manga artist Yuuki Kikuchi, the crocodile first appeared on 14 December last year, a much simpler time than now, back when nobody had even heard of the coronavirus named COVID-19.

▼ The crocodile was first seen laughing while watching television.

The next day, the crocodile succumbed to advertising for the “Cloud Futon”, ordering one on the phone. The operator tells him “There’s a one-year wait for it. Is that okay?” To which he replies happily, “Yes!”

▼ It appears this crocodile is blissfully unaware of his fate.

On his third day in existence, the crocodile saves a chicken who crossed the road on a red pedestrian light. After whisking the little chick away from the path of a truck, the crocodile says, “Thank goodness nothing bad happened.” He then tells his feathered friend, “If you’re not careful, you’ll die!”

▼ The days pass, and the croc gets to experience Christmas…

And New Year, where he pulls out the luckiest omikuji fortune at a shrine. He’s pleased, wishing for a good year ahead, and when his mouse friend pulls an unlucky fortune, the croc tells him “Don’t mind.”

▼ The crocodile experiences moments of everyday life we can all relate to, like waiting for the cup noodles to be ready…

▼ Giving up his seat for an elderly passenger on the train…

▼ And responsibly picking up trash by a vending machine.

On Day 63, he gets the same gacha capsule toys out of a gacha machine and then invites two of his friends over the next night, saying “I’ve got something really great to give you.”

The croc’s sweet nature makes itself apparent time and time again, warming our hearts and also saddening us at the same time as we march steadily onwards towards day 100.

Day 98 has him working at the recycling place, sorting through a lot of stuff. His canine pal comments on the fact that he seems really well and full of spirit. Croc says “Really? You’re imagining things.”

On Day 99 a T.V. weather announcer can be heard saying, “The sakura began blooming last week, and this weekend they’re predicted to be in full bloom. It will rain in some places but in general it will be fine, perfect hanami weather.”

▼ The croc bursts into a huge smile as the text below him reads ominously: “One day until death”.

That brings us to today, 20 March, the 100th day of The Crocodile Who Dies in 100 Days. As people in Japan plead with the artist to not let the crocodile die, the country waits with bated breath to find out what will happen to the croc they’ve grown to love over the past three months.

Be sure to check out the artist’s Instagram and Twitter accounts to find out how this story ends!

Source: Yahoo! Japan

Top image: Instagram/yuukikikuchi Twitter/@Spica_ice

