Three Frappuccinos for children, and a tiny condiment bar with syrups so little ones can customise their drinks like a grown-up.

Starbucks is huge in Japan, with over 1,700 stores right across the country, and at the Aeon Lake Town Mall in Koshigaya, in Tokyo’s neighbouring Saitama Prefecture, you’ll find seven of them within the complex.

A lot of people who visit the mall are families with young children, so Starbucks has decided it’s the perfect place to transform one of its stores into a new child-friendly branch, complete with the chain’s first-ever official “Kids’ Frappuccinos”.

The store has a new layout that’s said to be “fun for children and families”, with large spaces between tables that make it easy to manoeuvre prams, strollers, and wheelchairs, and an open plan where parents don’t have to worry about their children making noise or disturbing other customers.

▼ The warm hues and vibrant murals inside provide a welcoming, relaxing environment for families.

Children are the star of the show here, with not one but three Frappuccinos specially designed for them. The three new drinks are topped with cream and feature a vanilla, mango, or chocolate base.

▼ Dine-in customers will receive their Kids’ Frappuccino in a resin glass with a handle.

It’s a sweet way to introduce little ones to cafe life, and there’s even a special “condiment bar”, where they can add syrups and grab their own straws and spoons, just like a grown-up.

▼ Another neat aspect of the branch is the colouring sheets that are provided for customers.

While these colouring sheets will help keep children entertained during their visit, they can also be slipped into one of the chain’s reusable tumblers, where they can be preserved in all their glory for future Starbucks visits.

The new store and its Kids’ Frappuccinos have been receiving rave reviews since its opening on 14 September, and with the chain dedicated to providing “heartwarming moments” for its customers, this may well be the first of many child-friendly branches to come.

If you prefer a quieter branch that’s more conducive to work or study, though, then Aeon Lake Town Mall still has you covered, with six other branches scattered throughout the complex, and if you time things right, you can visit them all in an afternoon!

Source, images: Press release

