Pumpkin spice and all things nice, plus a baked sweet potato.

With autumn just around the corner, it’s time for Starbucks to reveal its new limited-edition offerings, and this year we’re being treated to a couple of delights that perfectly capture the taste of the season.

The first drink coming our way is the Pumpkin Spice Latte, which fans in Japan were unable to get for 15 years, until it finally re-appeared in 2021. Since then its popularity has seen it return every autumn, and we’re happy to see it available again this year, with the same combination of espresso and spicy pumpkin puree sauce providing a refreshing burst of autumnal flavour.

Joining the latte is a new “Yaki-imo Kobashi Caramel Frappuccino“, with “yaki-imo” being “baked sweet potato” and “kobashi” meaning “aromatic“. As the name suggests, this beverage is strong on baked potato aromas, which are synonymous with autumn for people in Japan, who’ve grown up with the delicious scent of baked sweet potatoes in the air at autumn festivals.

The new beverage combines yaki-imo with a slightly bittersweet, thick caramel sauce, which oozes into the drink to create hues that symbolise a sense of the changing seasons. The addition of vanilla brings out the “hidden taste” of a canelé, a traditional French pastry flavoured with vanilla that has a soft centre and a dark, caramelised crust. The crispy, salty sweet imo kenpi (sugar-coated sweet potato chips) throughout the drink serve to mimic the texture of a canelé, creating an exciting texture and a sweet, elegant aftertaste.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte is available hot or cold, in Short through to Venti sizes, priced from 530-671 yen (US$3.67-$4.64), and will be on the menu from 4 September to 31 October. The Frappuccino will be available from 4 September to 10 October, and will be priced at 687 yen for takeout or 700 yen for dine-in. Starbucks Rewards members will be able to get an early taste of the drink on 2-3 September.

Source, images: Press release

