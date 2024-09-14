Sparkle with Ghibli magic from head to toe.

Studio Ghibli films are so enchanting that if there’s ever a chance for us to sprinkle some of their anime magic into our everyday lives, we always jump at the opportunity. So when the anime studio’s affiliated retail chain Donguri Kyowakoku released a cardigan and stole that looked like Howl’s cloak from Howl’s Moving Castle, it was so popular it sold out in a matter of days. However, now there’s good news for fans as the store has announced it will be restocking the items this autumn.

▼ The first item is Wizard Howl’s Cardigan (11,000 yen [US$78.01]).

The studio has paid careful attention to the colours in this cardigan so they match the colours in the cloak worn by Howl in the movie.

Made from a very warm, thick, fluffy material, the cardigan has a number of sweet design details that include pockets…

▼…specially marked buttons…

▼ …and a “Howl’s Moving Castle” tag featuring Howl…

▼ …wearing his harlequin-patterned cloak.

The studio says the cardigan can easily be worn outdoors or indoors, although its loose fit makes it perfect for transforming from your “hard-working self” into your “natural self” at home.

In addition to the cardigan, the store will also be restocking “Howl’s Cloak” (5,280 yen), which is actually a stole that buttons up so you can wear it a number of different ways.

▼ You can swish it about your shoulders like a cape…

▼ …button it up for warmth…

▼ …or use it as a lap blanket.

The fun doesn’t stop there, though, as fans can cover themselves with the magic of Howl from head to toe, with the harlequin-patterned scrunchie (1,650 yen) also in stock…

▼ …as well as the Fleece-Lined Socks (1,430 yen).

And if you’d really like to immerse yourself in the anime world, this set of two mini plush toys (4,620 yen) will keep you company.

These plushies are designed to resemble the ones seen in Howl’s bedroom in the movie.

That’s a whole lot of love for Howl’s Moving Castle, and while we’re keen to purchase everything in the range, we’ll be ready to purchase the restocked stole when it goes on sale on 14 September, and the cardigan when it’s added on 21 September.

And if you want to add even more sparkle to your outfit, you’ll want to check out the Howl and Sophie ring set too!

