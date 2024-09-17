With 343 possible combinations, it’s like the Crocs craze, only with tumblers instead of shoes.

It’s been 10 years since Starbucks Japan opened its official online store, and to celebrate, the chain has been spoiling customers with a series of special limited-edition anniversary goods. The latest anniversary release is also the final one for the year, and it’s particularly exciting as it’s a reusable stainless steel tumbler that can be fully customised to suit individual tastes.

Called “My Custom Stainless Steel Bottle Barista“, this product is designed to create a fun experience for customers at the online store, where it’s exclusively available. According to Starbucks, the custom bottle is an extension of the chain’s commitment to in-store customisations, where customers can add or switch out ingredients to create a drink that caters to their tastes, although the personalised options here are massive, with a possible 343 combinations.

▼ Customers can choose their favourite cap, drinking rim, and bottle from a choice of seven colours — black, white, light green, green, pink, blue, and gradated pink-yellow.

Every customised bottle comes with a bonus extra — a miniature Starbucks apron for it to wear. This apron provides a deep green contrast to your bottle and helps to anthropomorphise it, so you can imagine it as a barista customising your drink to your personal tastes.

Dressing your tumbler up in a green apron is a unique concept, and while it’s sure to attract the attention of anyone who walks by, it’s also designed to be functional, as the pocket can be used to hold little notes or cards.

▼ To help show you how useful the apron can be, the product also comes with a beverage ticket that can be popped in the pocket and exchanged for a free refill at the chain.

The bottles can hold 473 millilitres (16 ounces) of liquid, which is equivalent to a Grande size drink, and while most people will want to customise the bottle for themselves, the chain suggests using the service to create a personalised gift for family and friends.

▼ The chain also suggests dressing your bottles up with additional accoutrements like ribbons, patches and pins, for even more personalisation.

It’s kind of like the customised Crocs craze, only with tumblers instead of shoes. Whether or not this trend will have the same staying power, well, only time will tell, but for now the custom bottle can be purchased at the Starbucks online store for 5,800 yen (US$41.36).

Source, images: Press Release

