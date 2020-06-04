Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building, one other famous landmark change their colors as infections rise following lifting of restrictions.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building, also known as Tocho, is basically Tokyo’s city hall. As the municipal headquarters of one of the largest cities in the world, Tocho is a massive building, with a pair of spires that stretch roughly 243 meters (797 feet) into the sky of the city’s Shinjuku Ward.sc

While it’s an instantly recognizable symbol of the city, it can also be a little intimidating appearance-wise, as the architecture, especially at night, looks like it’s as likely to be the home of cyberpunk supervillains or RRG final bosses as that of local politicians. However, recently Tocho has been looking a little friendlier, with a rainbow color pattern to signal a continued improvement in Tokyo’s coronavirus infection numbers.

But on the night of June 2, Tocho got another luminous makeover, and this one wasn’t nearly so cheery-looking.

Just before 11 p.m., all of the building’s lights flicked off, and after a few moments of darkness, the towers were illuminated in a sinister red hue.

▼ Video of the changeover

The switch is startling, and gives the impression that the entire structure has become angry. And in a way, that’s true, as the red lighting came as part of the municipal government issuing its first “Tokyo Alert.” The city has been gradually easing restrictions on business operations and social gatherings as the coronavirus situation improves, with the second wave of rollbacks occurring this week. Almost immediately, though, infection numbers went back up.

▼ “People of Tokyo, you have displeased me!” Tocho seems to be saying.

On Tuesday, 34 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in Tokyo, the first time for the number to be over 30 since May 14. In response, Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has once again called for citizens to practice social distancing as much as possible and refrain from going out if they can avoid it.

▼ The official Tokyo Metropolitan Government Twitter account particularly cautioned people against going out to entertainment quarters at night.

▼ Another view of the changeover, in which is seems to have become a portal to the underworld.

▼ All this one needs is a trumpet blast as the red lights go on to be a perfect jump scare.

Tocho wasn’t the only Tokyo landmark bathed in menacing red light that, either. Also as part of the Tokyo Alert, the Rainbow Bridge, which connects the city center with the island of Odaiba, went creepily crimson, as shown in the video below.

東京アラート 昨夜のレインボーブリッジ 都庁 危険の赤 「自粛解除したとたんです」

ITOYO (@ITOYO13) June 02, 2020

▼ The switch was extra unnerving for one Twitter user who was driving across the bridge as it happened, and decided to add some appropriate background music.

The rainbow color schemes for Tocho and the Rainbow Bridge might be a little bust for some people’s tastes, but given the reason for these very vermillion images, hopefully things get more colorful, and safer, soon.

