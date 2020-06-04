Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building, one other famous landmark change their colors as infections rise following lifting of restrictions.
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building, also known as Tocho, is basically Tokyo’s city hall. As the municipal headquarters of one of the largest cities in the world, Tocho is a massive building, with a pair of spires that stretch roughly 243 meters (797 feet) into the sky of the city’s Shinjuku Ward.sc
While it’s an instantly recognizable symbol of the city, it can also be a little intimidating appearance-wise, as the architecture, especially at night, looks like it’s as likely to be the home of cyberpunk supervillains or RRG final bosses as that of local politicians. However, recently Tocho has been looking a little friendlier, with a rainbow color pattern to signal a continued improvement in Tokyo’s coronavirus infection numbers.
今日の都庁が完全にゲーミング都庁 https://t.co/llSFGTbhbP—
吉永龍樹（ヨシナガタツキ@僕秩） (@dfnt) May 31, 2020
But on the night of June 2, Tocho got another luminous makeover, and this one wasn’t nearly so cheery-looking.
『都庁も赤に染まる🌹』
いやぁ、REDの勢いはすごいなぁ‼️😳‼️（写真はお借りしました〜 https://t.co/IpCiFsT9k5—
☆副主任☆ (@KABUKICHO_END) June 02, 2020
Just before 11 p.m., all of the building’s lights flicked off, and after a few moments of darkness, the towers were illuminated in a sinister red hue.
▼ Video of the changeover
会社の近所だったので、撮影してきました。
東京アラートの瞬間です。
#東京アラート https://t.co/jXM5jiG1O3—
橋満克文(RRJ代表、キクボン！責任者、銀英伝ポータル運営 ) (@69nrolljourney) June 02, 2020
The switch is startling, and gives the impression that the entire structure has become angry. And in a way, that’s true, as the red lighting came as part of the municipal government issuing its first “Tokyo Alert.” The city has been gradually easing restrictions on business operations and social gatherings as the coronavirus situation improves, with the second wave of rollbacks occurring this week. Almost immediately, though, infection numbers went back up.
▼ “People of Tokyo, you have displeased me!” Tocho seems to be saying.
東京アラートで赤く光る東京都庁、これもう完全に女神転生のラストダンジョンだし、都知事が悪魔召喚してるわ。 https://t.co/twa7kIfBo5—
秀 (@hidvon) June 02, 2020
On Tuesday, 34 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in Tokyo, the first time for the number to be over 30 since May 14. In response, Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has once again called for citizens to practice social distancing as much as possible and refrain from going out if they can avoid it.
東京アラート発動のため、23時から都庁が赤にライトアップ‼️
右は、いつものレインボーカラー都庁。 #東京アラート https://t.co/LTDYiyqH5Y—
ふーみん (@craze1995_2006) June 02, 2020
▼ The official Tokyo Metropolitan Government Twitter account particularly cautioned people against going out to entertainment quarters at night.
新型コロナウイルス感染症の拡大防止に関する「東京アラート」の発動を受けて、都庁舎が赤色でライトアップされていました。
不要不急の外出を控えること、夜の繁華街など３密の危険がある場所には十分注意することなど「新しい日常」の徹底にご協… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
東京都庁広報課 (@tocho_koho) June 02, 2020
▼ Another view of the changeover, in which is seems to have become a portal to the underworld.
都庁、レインボーから赤に変わる瞬間
#東京アラート https://t.co/rvaRNMPJPk—
はやぶさ (@AyAbHA) June 02, 2020
▼ All this one needs is a trumpet blast as the red lights go on to be a perfect jump scare.
東京アラート🟥
23時、都庁の灯りが消えてライトアップが赤に変わった。
真っ赤に染まる都庁を見るのは初めて。 https://t.co/8KMvoYcLsE—
松田（貯金1万円ライター🖋） (@Mitsumasa1983) June 02, 2020
Tocho wasn’t the only Tokyo landmark bathed in menacing red light that, either. Also as part of the Tokyo Alert, the Rainbow Bridge, which connects the city center with the island of Odaiba, went creepily crimson, as shown in the video below.
東京アラート 昨夜のレインボーブリッジ 都庁 危険の赤 「自粛解除したとたんです」 https://t.co/syVKBETHwJ—
ITOYO (@ITOYO13) June 02, 2020
▼ The switch was extra unnerving for one Twitter user who was driving across the bridge as it happened, and decided to add some appropriate background music.
仕事帰り。
レインボーブリッジが赤に変わる瞬間を見ました。
アラートは仕方がないとしても、支援策も無くこのような状態が続くと、お客様のご来店によって成り立つ事業は全て壊滅的なダメージを受けることになります。それを表すような赤にも見… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
松田公太 (@matsudakouta) June 02, 2020
The rainbow color schemes for Tocho and the Rainbow Bridge might be a little bust for some people’s tastes, but given the reason for these very vermillion images, hopefully things get more colorful, and safer, soon.
Source: Jiji via Hachima Kiko, NHK News Web
Top image: Pakutaso
