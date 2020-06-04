They make great gifts as well as interior decoration items!

Good Glass Japan is a company that has our vote for most adorable merchandise (though Starbucks represents some steep competition). Good Glass Japan’s 3-D Shiba dog and kitty cat drinking glasses and mugs, known as “Goodglas“, have stolen our hears time and time again.

This year they’re making sure we’re well-supplied with Shiba-shaped cups. In May they released the Wafuku Shiba Nakayoshi Set (Ume), which came with two lovely Shibas wearing green and red kimonos with plum blossom motifs, and this month they’ve released another Wafuku Shiba set, this time in the theme of cherry blossoms!

These two, wearing yellow and blue yukata, are the fifth in the Shiba series of Goodglas products. Like the last set, they are a boy (blue) and a girl (yellow), which you can tell by the style of their yukata! The pairing makes for a great wedding gift, especially since their Japanese-style clothing has an air of celebration, but we’re also pretty inclined to keep them for ourselves, to impress company.

Of course, these glasses are great not only to be used as drinking glasses–filling them up with different liquids will make different color dogs!–but they’re also perfect simply as decorative items, too.

Each glass is handcrafted with heat-resistant, two-layer glass, so they can withstand temperatures as low as -20 Celsius (-4 Fahrenheit) and up to 120 Celsius (248 Fahrenheit). That means you can use them for both hot and cold drinks, so you won’t be putting them away at any time of the year!

The Wafuku Shiba Nakayoshi Set (Sakura) is available for sale at the main branch of the Tokyu Department Store in Shibuya, Tokyo, or online on Good Glass Japan’s website. They’re priced at 6,800 yen (US$62.53), but only 1,000 were made, so get yours before it’s too late!

Source: Japaaan, PR Times

Images: PR Times

