Top bosses of Japan’s most popular thrill ride park sit down and shut up.

With Japan’s overall number of COVID-19 cases decreasing, the country’s theme parks, which have been closed for months, are looking for ways they can safely reopen before the end of the summer vacation series. A recent initiative, which is being promoted by East Japan and West Japan Theme Park Associations includes the eyebrow-raising, mouth-shutting instruction for parks to urge guests to “refrain from screaming” when riding roller coasters.

The initiative has the support of Tokyo Disneyland and Universal Studios Japan, but it’s going to be a particularly big challenge for Yamanashi Prefecture amusement park Fuji-Q Highland. See, while Disney and USJ’s beloved cartoon characters and movie tie-ups are their chief draws, the primary reason people go to Fuji-Q Highland (which is a doable day trip from Tokyo) is because it has Japan’s finest selection of thrill rides, such as marquee roller coaster Fujiyama.

▼ The 79-meter (259-foot) tall Fujiyama

“How are you supposed to ride a scream machine without screaming?” has been a common question since the guidelines were released. But even though the people asking were doing so rhetorically, Fuji-Q Highland has earnestly answered with the following video, titled Example of How to Ride Thrill Rides in the New Style.

If you’re wondering who those two formally dressed Japanese gentlemen are, the one in the bow tie is Fuji-Q Highland president Daisuke Iwata, and the guy who’s got a suit jacket on is Koichiro Horiuchi, president of rail and bus operator Fuji Kyukou, Fuji-Q Highland’s parent company. Together the two take a ride on Fujiyama without making a peep.

Again, Fujiyama is no kiddie coaster. When it opened, it was the tallest roller coaster in the world, and even now its 79-meter (259-foot) height places it at number eight globally. It’s also the fifth longest, making the silent ride a prolonged test of mental fortitude for the two Japanese businessmen.

The tweet also points out that Horiuchi is afraid of heights, even when he’s not being whipped around at high speeds. As a result, he looks slightly more agitated than theme park boss Iwata, who remains statue-still.

▼ Nothing to scream about here, right?

▼ Yet another quiet moment

“Please scream inside you heart,” the on-screen text requests as the video winds down, and while it’s a call for verbal quiet, online commenters still had plenty to say.

“Bosses putting themselves on the front lines.”

“Fuji-Q seems like a really playful organization with great management.”

“Horiuchi looks like such a gentleman, calmly readjusting his mask.”

“Please…please show us the full version.”

Regarding the last comment, Fuji-Q was happy to share the complete experience.

So yes, it turns out it is possible to ride a roller coaster without screaming, and without losing your mask. Of course, Fuji-Q is also known for its terrifying haunted houses, including one where you’re handcuffed in pitch darkness, so further instructional videos might be necessary (and also highly entertaining as long as you’re not the person making it).

