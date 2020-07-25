You may have seen this scenario before.

Japan offers lots of great fishing experiences, like catching salmon with your bare hands, but most of them are just a bit too normal.

Instead of using regular lures and bobbers and whatnot, what if the fishing experience could be spiced up a bit with an anime-girl attached to the lure?

That’s exactly what the Japanese YouTube channel FMAXTV tried out recently. Run by the owner of a fishing shop, they test out all sorts of fishing strategies and equipment, but this time they decided to go with something a bit more unorthodox.

▼ They start off trying some other figures, like the Woody head here, but no luck catching anything with it.

▼ So it’s time to break out the big guns!

A figure of Sayaka Miki, from the anime series Puella Magi Madoka Magica.

If you think about it, the strategy kind of makes sense. Cute anime girl figures are great at attracting otaku by the thousands, so using one to catch a fish should be easy!

(It should also be mentioned at this point that they had permission from the ship captain to use their weird lures, so don’t try this at home without asking.)

They tied her up, tossed her in the water, and…

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

▼ Of course they caught a slimy-tentacled octopus!

▼ I… I think I’ve seen this anime.

And it’s not just one, or two, or three octopuses that they catch, but a bunch! Every time they throw Sayaka into the water, she comes back with a very eager octopus wrapped around her.

(It should also be mentioned that they tossed back all the octopuses they caught, since most of them were very young.)

Also to note! The figure didn’t have any sort of extra bait or scent put on it. What was attracting the octopuses was only the magical power of Sayaka herself.

▼ They do douse her in some Norinori Tako Raidaa later in the video,

a spray full of smells that octopuses love, but before then it was all natural.

▼ Be sure to check out the whole video here.

The Sayaka-figure section starts at 8:11.

Here’s how Japanese netizens reacted to the video:

“I mean, I’d do the same if I were an octopus.”

“There’s lots of ‘fish in the sea’ for that girl lol.”

“Guess I’m giving Sayaka figurines as presents to fishermen I know.”

“Those octopuses have good taste.”

“Cuteness transcends species.”

At the end of the video, he mentions that they want to try wrapping her in purple salmon, a favorite bait for octopuses, and seeing what happens. If you want to be privy to the results, be sure to check out their YouTube channel and/or Twitter.

▼ And if these videos/images have awakened something inside of you…

well, then you’re welcome for that, too!

Has reading this made you want to get your hands on some seafood? If you’re near Aomori, head out to the Aomori Scallop Shack, where any scallops you catch will be prepared for you free of charge. Just be sure to ask before you show off your forbidden technique of using the anime-girl lure to catch them, though!

Source: YouTube/FMAXTV via My Game News Flash, Hachima Kiko

Images: YouTube/FMAXTV

