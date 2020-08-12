Does life get any better than a view of a moonlit sky, a sweet treat, and a cat for company?

Häagen-Dazs, the American ice cream maker with the Scandinavian/Germanic-sounding name, has always been happy to add some Japanese flair to its Japan-market flavors, which is how we were graced with such wonders as the Matcha Green Tea Crumble and sesame walnut mochi ice cream. And even when Häagen-Dazs Japan is marketing traditional Western flavors, it still likes to add a Japanese touch.

So with Rum Raisin joining the Häagen-Dazs mini cup lineup, the company has produced a charmingly beautiful anime ad.

Häagen-Dazs is particularly popular with young ladies in Japan, and rum raisin is a favorite of the demographic, so the video features a shojo anime-style character design, as we share a moment with a woman with both a sweet tooth and a gorgeous view from her balcony (although given how elegant it is, we should probably call it a “veranda”).

Taking a break from her candlelight pleasure-reading session, she’s joined by her pet cat as she takes the top off her rum raisin ice cream. Giving it a few taps with her spoon, she discovers it’s still too hard to dig into right away, but as she happily anticipates enjoying her dessert, she notices the reflection of the moon in the utensil, and how similar it looks to the frozen treat, leading to the short’s title, Moon on the Spoon.

When she finally does slip the spoon into the cream, there’s a bit of clever media mixing, as the ice cream itself seems to be actual photos of Häagen-Dazs ice cream, inserted into the animation.

▼ “Häagen-Dazs Rum Raisin: Ice cream to enchant you,” promises the narration.

If the animated star looks familiar to you, it might be because she’s an anime rendering of model and actress Ayami Nakajo.

▼ Nakajo on an actual balcony, for comparison

For the last several years, Nakajo has been the “ambassador” of Häagen-Dazs Japan, appearing in various promotions for the brand. It sounds like a literally sweet gig, and she also provides the narration for the Moon on the Spoon anime short, thought we can’t help but wonder if she insisted on being supplied with a cup of actual rum raisin ice cream during recording (for authenticity’s sake, of course).

