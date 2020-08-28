Yes, you get a cabin too, but the real appeal is having an entire mountain to yourself.

When the hustle and bustle of city life is getting to be too much for you, there’s no better way to refresh yourself than with a trip up into the mountains. Sometimes in Japan, though, even the mountains are crowded.

You can try to avoid alpine congestion by picking less-known peaks to visit, but if you want to be sure that your communion with nature won’t be intruded upon by anyone not on your invited guest list, you can now rent an entire mountain on Japan’s southwest island of Kyushu.

Mt. Toyama is located in the town of Nichinan, Miyazaki Prefecture, and if you’re looking for some very spacious travel accommodations, you can rent the entire thing under a service called Rental Mountain Yama (yama being the Japanese word for “mountain”). You also get a cabin in which to stay, but since it’s the only one on the mountain, Mt. Toyama is yours during your stay between your check-in time of 3 p.m. and check out at 10 the next morning.

▼ The entrance to Toyama

Features include a covered deck with hammocks and barbecue equipment, so you can have a cookout as you rent out the mountain. If it’s too chilly to dine alfresco, there’s also a large indoor kitchen and a Franklin stove-style fire place.

While the cabin’s design is primarily Western-style, there’s a nice Japanese touch with an open-air rotenburo bath with a view of your mountain’s forests.

The cabin has two bedrooms, and operator King Tourism Japan says it can accommodate a maximum of 10 guests at one time, in case you want to allow some friends and/or family into your mountain domain.

▼ Preview video for the Rental Mountain Yama service

If you’d like to be king or queen of the mountain for a day, Rental Mountain Yama’s online reservation page can be found here.

Sources: PR Times, Rental Mountain Yama official website

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times, Rental Mountain Yama

