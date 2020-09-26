Pumpkin spice, move aside. It’s tuber season!

From acting as a medium of edible art to testing the mettle of one’s knife skills, the sandwich is a form of versatility. Of course, the extensive timeline of the sandwich is never complete without the occasional culinary experiment, and for one of our Japanese-language reporters, Yuko Sawano, it was high time to try out Japan’s most recent sandwich flavor debut: sweet potato.

Stuffed with whipped cream, sweet potato paste, and diced sweet potato, the sandwich is available from Lawson, one of Japan’s major convenience store chains. At first glance, the sandwich looked pretty plain. It wasn’t as bloated as some fruit sandwiches are, but there was also nothing about the appearance that’ll catch anyone’s attention immediately. More importantly, what was the taste like?

Yuko took her first bite and her palette was pleasantly overwhelmed with a robust sweetness characteristic of sweet potatoes. There was just enough diced sweet potato that she didn’t feel like she was eating baby food mush, and the whipped cream provided a pleasing, velvety smooth texture. The bread also helped to parse down the strong sweetness of the sweet potato, providing an experience that was neither overwhelming nor too subtle.

Though the term “sandwich” implies a sizable portion big enough for a meal, Yuko would describe what she was eating as something more along the lines of a sweet snack. Especially if paired with the slight bitterness of tea or a similar beverage, the sweet potato sandwich would make for a great filler between meals during the day.

▼ Nothing like a quick, filling bite when wrapping up an article or two.

The new sweet potato sandwich is available at Lawson for 298 yen. (US$2.83) And if you’re ever in the mood, you can always make your own sweet sandwiches with this handy tutorial on how to create gorgeous fruit sandwiches that look like flower gardens!

Photos ©SoraNews24

