Like eating an edible work of art!

Japan is well-known around the world for traditional specialties like sushi, soba and multi-course kaiseki meals. However, once you delve a little deeper into the local cuisine, you’ll find a whole array of familiar western foods that have been given a special Japanese touch.

One of those foods is the humble sandwich, which can be found here with not just savoury fillings, but a variety of sweet fillings too. And while they’re surprisingly tasty, they’re also beautiful, commonly filled with fruit and cream.

Today we’ll be learning how to make some gobsmackingly pretty ones, thanks to the team at Tastemade Japan. So let’s start by taking a look at the easy-to-follow video below!

Are you ready to make the most artistic sandwiches you’ve ever made in your life? Don’t feel daunted, because it’s incredibly easy to master once you follow these few simple steps!

Ingredients (makes 6 sandwiches, 12 when cut in half)

Bread – 12 slices (white milk bread is recommended for best results)

Fresh cream – 200 millilitres

Mascarpone cheese – 200 grams

Granulated sugar – 30 grams

Fruit: Strawberries, mandarins, green kiwi fruit, yellow kiwi fruit, mango, seedless green grapes, seedless red grapes, bananas

▼ The fresher the fruit, the tastier your sandwich will be.

Method

1. Make the cream by adding the fresh cream and granulated sugar to a bowl and whisk for 6 minutes. Then add mascarpone cheese and mix for 7 minutes.

2. Cut the fruit

・ Mandarins — Peel the skin and leave as-is

・ Yellow kiwi fruit — Slice, apply cream on top and roll into a roll

・ Bananas — Cut into a flower shape

・ Strawberries — Cut into a tulip shape

・ Mango — Cut into a flower shape

・ Red grapes — Leave as-is

・ Green kiwi fruit — Sliced to resemble a flower stem

・ Green grapes — Cut in half to resemble leaves

3. Spread the cream on two slices of bread, place the fruit on top of the cream and layer with cream. Then place a slice of bread on top to sandwich it all in.

4. Wrap in plastic wrap and cool in the refrigerator for 20 minutes to bind everything together.

5. Cut in half diagonally.

And there you have it — half-a-dozen sandwiches that’ll please your eyes, palate and Instagram account at the same time!

Just because we can’t go out to enjoy springtime picnics at the moment it doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy some picnic sandwiches indoors.

Now that we’ve mastered the art of making fruit flower sandwiches, we’re ready to progress on to the wonders of this rainbow milk gelatin cake. And if you want to take it up a notch, you might want to try making So, Japan’s 1,000-year-old dessert recipe that tastes like sweet cheese!

Source, images: YouTube/テイストメイド ジャパン

