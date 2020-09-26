What it lacks in size it more than makes up for in price.

Who doesn’t have fond childhood memories of picking up a Rubik’s Cube, solving one side, and then giving up for a year or so before bothering to attempt it again?

However, there are also those special few who stuck with the three-dimensional puzzle long enough to master it, and eventually get bored with it enough that they had to create new challenges like creating animations with them or solving three at once while juggling them.

Now, Japanese toy company and licensed manufacturer of Rubik’s Cubes, MegaHouse has developed something that might appeal to both one-siders and hardcore solvers. The company is dubbing it “the world’s smallest official Rubik’s Cube” and with a size of 0.99 centimeters (0.39 inches) they’re probably right.

MegaHouse enlisted the help of Saitama-based precision metal processors Iriso Seimitsu, so despite its small size, the two-gram (0.07-ounce) puzzle is made to Rubik’s Cube standards and should function just as smoothly as a regular one.

▼ A video showing the making of the tiny cubes

It’s great for novices like me, because its light weight and small size will prevent injuries and damage when I hurl it across the room in the frustration of solving all but six squares that just will not go into place.

And even the most seasoned speedcuber will enter a whole new world of challenge when wrestling with their own fingertips.

Preorders on the MegaHouse website began on 23 September and shipping is expected in late December. They are currently only selling in Japan, but the company is planning to expand in the future. However, this precision metalworking doesn’t come cheap, so they’re asking 180,000 yen (US$1,700) per tiny cube.

And that is where most netizens got off the train.

“I would have said 1,800 yen was too expensive.”

“Hahaha! I don’t need that.”

“I’m sure I’d loose that pretty fast.”

“180,000!? I think they could have made it smaller for that.”

“Eh, if it was exactly one centimeter I would have bought it.”

“That looks like it’d hurt if I stepped on it by accident.”

“Only YouTubers are going to buy that.”

The price certainly is a hurdle that only the most passionate of Rubik’s Cube fans or carefree spenders would dare approach. Luckily, parting with large sums of money isn’t the only way to check one of these little guys out.

▼ The traditionally “white” side of this cube is left with its metallic sheen and engraved with the Rubik’s logo

The miniature metal Rubik’s Cube will also be on display at the Rubik’s Cube 40 Exhibition at the Hungary Culture Center in Minato, Tokyo. Held from 24 September to 9 November, this exhibition will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the international release of Rubik’s Cube and display designs from past, present, and future along with other curiosities such as a mural of Ernő Rubik made of 1,600 cubes.

So, either stop by the festivities and check out an ultra-mini Rubik’s Cube or take the plunge and buy one for your very own. It might just end up being the most expensive thing you ever lose in your sofa cushions.

Event information

Rubik’s Cube 40 Exhibition / ルービックキューブ40周年展

Hungary Culture Centre, Tokyo-to, Minato-ku, Azabujuban 3-8-1, Hibiya Azabujuban Bldg. 1F

ハンガリー文化センター（東京都港区麻布十番3-8-1 日比谷麻布十番ビル1階）

24 September-9 November, 2020

Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Closed weekends and holidays

Admission free

Website

Source: MegaHouse, PR Times, My Game News Flash

Images: PR Times

