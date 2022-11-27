Live out your dreams of becoming a Japanese sushi chef with this fun educational toy.

In recent years, Bandai Namco’s Megahouse has been releasing 3-D puzzles that give you a closer look at some of the cuts of meat you eat, and exactly where it comes from.

▼ Like exactly where it comes from.

These puzzles aren’t just fun to use — they’re educational as well, and after teaching us all about the different cuts of beef and Bluefin Tuna, Bandai Namco is adding a new product to its range.

▼ King Salmon

With 34 parts in total, this puzzle gives us an insight into what a sushi chef has to deal with in their day-to-day. It even comes with a mini sushi knife so you can live out your dreams of being a sushi professional.

Once you’ve skinned the fish, by removing the outer casing, you’ll be met with the different cuts, all individually marked with their names in Japanese to show you where they come from.

The set comes with a card explaining the contents, so you’ll be able to revise your knowledge of familiar cuts like “harami” (はらみ) and rare cuts like “harasu” (はらす) and “sujiko” (すじこ).

▼ Plus, this guide will help you put the puzzle together again if you get stuck.

Once you’ve removed the different parts — yes, even the eyeball can be removed for more daring diners — you can use some of them to create your own sushi.

▼ The set comes with two “shari” (vinegared rice) mounds for making sushi.

And once you’ve finished your hands-on sushi lesson for the day, you can replace all the parts and decorate the fish on the included stand until your next lesson.

▼ Something you can’t do with a real salmon.

The “Buy one!! King Salmon Disassembly Puzzle“, as it’s called, will be released into hobby and toy stores in Japan from the end of November, priced at 1,980 yen (US$14.02). Bandai Namco says these 3-D puzzles are recommended for anyone over the age of six and they’ve been well received by adults and children alike, both domestically and internationally.

Its a clever way to find out more about the food you eat and where it comes from, and if you’re looking to learn about pork, there’s a puzzle for that too, and it’s edible!

Reference: Megahouse

Source, images: PR Times

