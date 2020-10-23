This program takes the whole remote working thing to a whole new level.

To say a lot has changed in 2020 is an understatement. From total lockdown, to many companies being forced to let their employees work from home, to staggered shifts in order to avoid rush hour, the way people work in Japan has shifted enormously.

So, why not make the most of it? That’s what Fujiyoshida City in Japan’s rural Yamanashi Prefecture thought when they decided to organize a special, limited-time regional program. From November 2020 to March 2021, the city will team up with Japanese company Loftwork and Saruya Hostel to launch Shigotabi, a work-and-travel program that spans multiple hostels in the area.

Before we get into the explanation, a little background – Fujiyoshida looms in the elevated foothills of Mt. Fuji itself (hence the “Fuji” in its name) and boasts a population of about 49,000 residents. It’s also pretty accessible from Tokyo; you can get there in about an hour and a half by car or two hours by train. It’s brimming with nature, wildlife, and a ton of creative minds. In other words, it’s the perfect escape from city life.

▼ Here’s just a taste of what Fujiyoshida has to offer.

Anyway, back to Shigotabi. The program name is a combination of “shigoto” (the Japanese word for “work”) and “tabi” (“travel”) – but what exactly does that mean? Well, it’s a program that lets you work at super atmospheric rooms in the hostels. And when you’re done, you can participate in a whole slew of events!

▼ Just imagine how much work you’d get done here. No distractions.

You’ll have the opportunity to go stargazing, see the wildlife of Fujiyoshida, trek some Mt. Fuji viewing hiking trails, visit temples, and more. There are also a ton of lectures by professionals about topics like animation storyboard planning, marketing, and movie music composition.

Probably the best part about the program is the ability you have to customize it. You can participate in package form, which gives you access to many of the events as well as accommodation and working space. Or, you can go for the “Et cetera” option and create your own menu of travel-and-work balance, though accommodation isn’t included for all of the plans.

The full itinerary of events and reservations haven’t opened yet, but they will in November. Come on, make up for all of the cool events you missed in 2020 because they were canceled.

Sources: PR Times, Shigotabi

Images: PR Times

