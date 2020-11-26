If you haven’t already bought a pack (or five) of these gummies, now’s the time to do so.

Kanro’s Puré gummies, which normally come in the shape of hearts and the occasional lucky star, have also been available in special Pikachu-shaped editions from time to time. This installation of Pikachu Puré gummies is the brand’s traditional lemon flavor, and the package comes in eight different Pikachu-filled designs.

▼ Here’s Pikachu to explain it all in detail (well, sort of).

But did you know that you could also win a blanket or cushion just by registering your Puré gummy candy receipts? Kanro is running a campaign until December 20 where you can win a Pikachu Puré gummy blanket (roughly the size of 100 gummy packets) or a fluffy cushion (about the same volume as 200 gummy packets) simply by purchasing five packets of Puré goodness and registering the receipts on the Japanese messaging service LINE.

▼ It doesn’t even have to be the Pikachu ones! The grape, muscat, and regular lemon versions are also eligible, as long as you purchase at least two different kinds.

There are 210 prizes total – 200 blankets and 10 cushions – and you get one entry for every five receipts you enter.

▼ These bag designs are practically collector’s items.

But if you’re not up for buying that much sugar, you can enter a Twitter campaign until November 26 at 11:59p.m. (JST) to win a blanket and all eight designs of the latest Pikachu Puré gummies!

▼ All you need to do is follow this account and Retweet with a comment! You can enter as many times as you want.

Either way, Pikachu is sticking around until the holidays hit! They’re the perfect pair to your unopened package of Pokémon Tokyo Banana. Get an extra boost of energy from this popular Pokémon, and you might just win something cozy in the process.

Sources: PR Times, Kanro

Top and insert images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

