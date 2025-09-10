You can only enter and hope this Pikachu chooses you.

Each part of Japan tends to have its own signature souvenir items. Hokkaido is known for its Shiroi Koibito cookies, Kyoto has its yatsuhashi, and in Tokyo, there’s Tokyo Banana. These are little snack cakes with a delectable banana-flavored custard filling. They greatly resemble Twinkies, only if Twinkies were made with much fresher ingredients.

They’ve been a hit with visitors to the metropolis for decades, and five years ago, special Pokémon versions were developed for an added boost of cuteness.

These cakes are said to be filled with cream flavored by nanab berries, fruits in the Pokémon game series that closely resemble bananas, and have a slightly larger amount of filling, which Tokyo Banana insists tastes really good when refrigerated.

They’re just so darn cute it’s hard to resist snuggling with them. Previously, Tokyo Banana even gave us a chance to do so without risking skin irritation by giving away giant Eevee Tokyo Banana pillows. However, as adorable as they were, 120 centimeters (4 feet) in length is a little hard to make room for in many homes.

Luckily, this time, a more scaled-down cushion set featuring Pikachu Tokyo Bananas will be up for grabs. These pillows are just 43 by 26 centimeters (1.4 x 0.9 feet) each, so they can be enjoyed individually…

..or all at once.

They also come in a replica box that looks just like the one the snack cakes are sold in. It can be used as a decorative item all by itself, but its size also makes it handy to store things in.

Unfortunately, these cushions are not sold in stores, and the only way to get a set is to enter Tokyo Banana’s contest. To enter, you’ll need to be following Tokyo Banana’s official Twitter account between 10 and 23 September. Once the contest post appears on 10 September, simply quote repost it with the hashtag #ピカチュウ東京ばな奈クッションセット (Pikachu Tokyo Banana Cushion Set). Then, just wait to see if you’re one of the lucky 25 individuals to get a set of their own.

▼ Here is the post to repost with the hashtag above

They are slim odds, but your chances are zero if you don’t enter. Besides, with these cushions being given away in honor of Pokémon Tokyo Banana’s fifth anniversary, you may have to wait another half a decade for your next chance.

Source, images: PR Times

