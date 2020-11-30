Universal Studios Japan also gives hints about Yoshi ride, Bowser Jr. boss battle attraction, and punching park’s question mark blocks.

It’s been a long, long wait for the opening of Universal Studios Japan’s Super Nintendo World. More than five years have passed since the video game developer and Osaka theme park first announced their creative partnership, which includes a delay from the planned summer 2020 opening due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But it looks like the waiting is just about over, as not only does Super Nintendo World now have an official opening date, the park is even showing off its first look at its awesome new Mario Kart ride, plus giving tantalizing hints at what to expect from its other attractions.

First off, February 4 is the day to mark on your calendar, since that’s when Super Nintendo World will open to the public. The star attraction looks to be Universal Studios Japan, which is accessed via a line-up area inside an amazing recreation of Bowser’s Castle, complete with an imposing statue of the Koopa king himself.

▼ Super Nintendo World also has a Princess Peach Castle, with ostensibly more inviting decor.

Each kart seats up to four passengers, so you won’t actually be steering it as it zips through a course inspired by the long-running Mario Kart series. However, a connection to one of Nintendo’s most popular games means the attraction absolutely needs to be interactive, and Universal Studios Japan says that during the ride you’ll need to grab Koopa shells from item blocks and fling them at enemies, wth how well you do determining whether you win or lose the race.

Odds are the shell-throwing will be part of the ride’s AR element, for which riders don Mario cap headsets, like the one being held here by Universal Creative executive producer Thomas Garrity. The ride also incorporates projection mapping and practical effects like jets of shooting steam.

▼ Note the absence of a blue shell in the line-up area, presumably to avoid triggering traumatic flashbacks.

Outside of Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge, USJ has provided more details on Super Nintendo World’s Power Up Band, which is available for an additional fee. Wearing the wristband and installing its associated smartphone app allows you to obtain virtual coins by punching question mark blocks scattered throughout the area, with leaderboards so you can see where you rank versus other guests.

The Power Up Band is also required for the Power Up Band Key Challenges attraction, in which you defeat enemies in order to obtain a set of three keys, which you then use to unlock the entrance to where Bowser Jr. is waiting for a final boss battle.

On the other hand, those seeking a more relaxed experience can check out Yoshi Adventure, where you ride on the colorful dinosaur steeds and follow a treasure map left behind by Captain Toad as you make your way across Mount Beanpole, as featured in Super Mario 3D World, and search for three mysterious eggs.

Odds are there are even more surprises waiting inside Super Nintendo World, but what we’ve seen is enough to make any Nintendo fan want to visit ASAP.

