The SoraNews24 team enjoys a good Starbucks fukubukuro lucky bag (or three) along with some sought-after anime merch deals, but once in a while, we like to spend our holiday money on trusted and trendy brands. That’s why Japanese language reporter Takashi Harada decided to snag a Puma lucky bag for 2021.

Knowing that the lucky bags would likely be sold out in official stores, Takashi headed over to Victoria, a general sports goods chain.

▼ There were still a few left by the time he got there, luckily.

While some lucky bags keep their contents a total mystery, Puma lets you see exactly what you’re getting to make sure you don’t waste your money.

▼ The bag it comes in is reusable as well!

There was an array of sizes for men, women, and kids available, so Takashi grabbed one in his size.

▼ Since it’s easy to tell them apart, you can quickly grab this on your mad lucky bag dash.

And without further ado, here are the contents! It has a down jacket, a zip-up hoodie, sweatpants, a T-shirt, a beanie, and a backpack.

▼ All of this is just 11,000 yen ($US106.88)! How does that compare to Puma prices in your area?

Takashi liked that everything was simple, black, and matching. It’s good that Puma makes clothing you can wear to the gym, around the house, or out in public without anyone batting an eye.

▼ So naturally, Takashi decided to try on everything at once.

▼ He’s not too sure the hat suits him, though. What do you think?

Takashi tried different fits for the hat, but he couldn’t seem to adjust it to his liking.

▼ This expression probably doesn’t help matters either.

Overall, Takashi gave this lucky bag an A+. All the pieces are easy to wear together and with the rest of his wardrobe, so he’ll definitely get some use out of the minimalistic pieces.

▼ Here’s what the down jacket looks like with a grey hoodie.

▼ And the backpack looks great, too!

If you’re having trouble getting a Puma lucky bag online or in stores, Takashi suggests giving Victoria a try! There were plenty of those and other brands. You heard it here first.

