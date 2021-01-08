Just in time for the release of the final Evangelion movie, there’s a new way to bond with the most famous Eva of all.

So there’s this movie coming out soon. Maybe you’ve heard of it? It’s called Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time.

After years of waiting, and one especially soul-crushing delay, the fourth and final Rebuild of Evangelion movie is scheduled to finally start playing in Japanese theaters later this month. As the culmination of more than two decades of one of the densest collections of mysterious plot and provocative themes in the history of anime, fans are going to want to keep their eyes glued to the screen for its entire runtime, and the last thing you’ll want to do is have to head to the snack bar for a drink because you got thirsty in the middle.

So grabbing a beverage before you go into the theater is a must. Well, maybe you don’t have to literally grab it, because you can delegate that job to the crazy, but official, Evangelion drink holder instead.

The 40-centimeter (15.7-inch) Evangelion Test Type Drink Holder might look like a glove, but it’s actually a substitute hand that you slip over your forearm. Offered for sale exclusively at theaters that will be screening Thrice Upon a Time, the fingers are molded to keep a stable grip on your beverage.

The below-the-elbow recreation of Evangelion Unit-01 is also designed to be able to stand upright, so that you can use it to decorate your home at those times you’re not in need of liquid refreshment.

With the hype train for Thrice Upon a Time building up speed, the Evangelion Test Type Drink Holder is on sale as of January 8 at theaters, as are a number of non-drink-holding Eva items like key chains, messenger bags, and Spear of Longinus plushies. Even more goodies, shown in the bottom section of this array, are arriving on January 23, the day the movie premiers.

The Test Type Drink Holder is only offered in conjunction with a beverage, so prices will vary from theater to theater. Kawasaki’s Cinecitta is charging 3,500 yen (US$34), though, and you can probably expect most other places to be around that price-point too. Cinecitta also states that the holder is only for use with cold soft drinks, not hot or alcoholic beverages, so if you’re planning to knock back a beer like booze-loving Misato while watching the end of Eva, you’ll need to hold the cup in your human hand.

Sources: Evangelion official website via Hachima Kiko, Cinecitta

Top image: Evangelion official website

Insert images: Cinecitta, Evangelion official website

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!