After multiple coronavirus delays, the end of Eva is coming in less than two weeks.

There’s always a heavy element of mystery surrounding Evangelion, so whenever director Hideaki Anno gives even the tiniest kernel of information about the legendary anime franchise, fans can’t help analyzing it. For example, the upcoming fourth and final Rebuild of Evangelion movie’s title is Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, but what is the significance of that subtitle?

Maybe we should expect some sort of narrative or thematic parallels to the 1980 Thrice Upon a Time science fiction novel by British author James P. Hogan. Or Maybe Anno was able to see the future, and he knew that the final conclusion to the Eva franchise would have to be delayed from an announced release date not once, but twice, by the coronavirus pandemic. But hey, they say the third time’s the charm, and now Thrice Upon a Time has its third release date: March 8.

It’s also got a new teaser trailer, in the style of the next-episode previews from the original Evangelion TV series, featuring the unmistakable narration of voice actress Kotono Mitsuishi, the voice of Eva’s Misato, who says:

“To settle everything, Misato and the Wille crew take off.

To settle everything, Asuka and Mari borrow a severely wounded Eva.

To settle everything, Shinji Ikari stands in opposition to his father, Gendo.

And then, Shinji makes his decision.

Farewell, all of Evangelion!

Next time: Rebuild of Evangelion!

And until the end, I’ll give you lots of service, service!”

▼ Oh, hello there, terrifying Mass Production Evas. How nice of yo to show up and bring what appear to be millions and millions of your friends with you.

Originally, Thrice Upon a Time was supposed to be in theaters in Japan on June 27, only for the government-declared state of emergency over the coronavirus crisis to prompt a postponement. Then January 23 was supposed to be the big day, only for another state of emergency to be declared. Hopefully though, the third time will be the charm for Thrice Upon a Time.

