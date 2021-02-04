Japanese model looking for her “last love” finally gets her happy ending.

33-year-old Japanese model Seina Shimabukuro first catapulted into the spotlight in 2012 after becoming one of the original six housemates to appear in the first series of Japanese reality TV show Terrace House.

Seina’s party-girl attitude and frank candour saw her quickly becoming a key protagonist for the franchise, with the ability to drive storylines and create key moments for herself and her fellow housemates. Even after she “graduated” from the house in 2013, the producers kept bringing her back for more action–and more ratings–in subsequent series, with Seina re-appearing as a housemate in 2014-2015 and again in 2018.

▼ Seina, seen here arguing with love interest Daiki Ito in 2015, doesn’t shy away from confrontation.

Every time she joined the show, Seina was open about her desire to meet the perfect partner, and when she returned as a housemate in 2018, she declared she was looking for her “last love”. That’s when she met housemate Noah Ishikura, a half-Japanese, half-Austrian heir to budget airline Skymark.

The two soon became inseparable, going on dates and being openly affectionate, falling so hard for each other that they even left the house together at the same time. However, with Seina’s feisty personality and Noah being nine years her junior, viewers wondered if the relationship would last out in the real world and away from the cameras.

▼ Seina and Noah (left) leaving the house on their “graduation day”.

As it turns out, their relationship didn’t just survive, it thrived, with the two sharing photos from their happy dates with the world on social media.

▼ They even appeared in a TV commercial for the Time Tree app together.

▼ And lately they’ve been sharing their fun sides together on TikTok.

▼ The couple that TikToks together stays together, because today Seina shared this post on Instagram

Seina’s message is written formally and humbly:

“This is an announcement for everyone who’s been continually supporting us.

Apologies for the personal news, but I’d like to inform you that Seina Shimabukuro and Noah Ishikura, who’ve been together for some time, are now married.

Noah’s kind closeness naturally made me want to be with him now and always.

We’re still wet behind the ears, but we’ll do our best to continue to support each other.

Thank you very much for your continued support. I’m grateful with all my heart.

We’ll walk together humbly as husband and wife.

We hope you’ll continue to watch over us warmly.

Finally, we pray for your health and hope the coronavirus pandemic ends soon.”

Shortly after Seina shared her post, Noah followed up with a similar notice on his own account.

Noah’s message reads:

“This is an announcement for everyone who’s been continually supporting us.

Apologies for the personal news, but I’d like to inform you that I, Noah Ishikura, have married Seina Shimabukuro, whom I’ve been with for some time.

It’s been about three years since we started dating, and I’m always grateful to her for the constant love she’s shown me. Seina, who thinks things over with me when I’m worried, sometimes cries with me, sometimes scolds me for being immature, and always supports me and stays close with me, is the one I want to be with forever.

We’ll walk together and support each other humbly.

We hope all of you who always support us will continue to watch over us warmly.

Finally, we pray for your health and hope the coronavirus pandemic ends soon.”

Later in the evening, they uploaded this video on their official “Senanoah House” YouTube account to share their “very important announcement”.

▼ “Kekkon itashimashita!” (“We got married!”)

In the clip above, the two revealed that Seina was entered into Noah’s family register on 22 December, which officially makes her his wife in the eyes of Japanese law, even though she’s yet to wear a wedding ring. They openly expressed their happiness at being husband and wife, and apologised for not being able to immediately tell their fans, who’d been asking them when they were going to get married.

They also teased us with the special announcement that a video of the proposal will be coming to their YouTube account soon, which is a good a reason as any to subscribe to their channel. It really is heartwarming to see Seina and Noah so happy together, and we wish them all the best for the future!

Sources: Instagram/Seina4444, Instagram/zeppelin.noah via Net Lab

Featured image: Instagram/Seina4444

