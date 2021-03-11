The perfect mix of crunchy and creamy, and it’s so easy to make, too!

In my opinion, one of the best things about living in Japan is the abundance of purin (custard pudding, creme caramel if you’re fancy). Go to any convenience store in any part of Japan and you’re sure to find it sitting on a shelf, so sweet and creamy, ready to comfort you after a long day’s work.

Purin is certainly delicious by itself, and it also goes well as a sweet treat with any food (no seriously, any food). Having said that though, purin is not a food that traditionally lends itself to being eaten at breakfast. At least, that’s what we thought anyway, until we decided to pair purin with a slice of toast.

While we certainly don’t shy away from being creative in the kitchen, we can’t take this credit for this idea. In fact, the idea was posted by none other than Japanese bakery stalwart Yamazaki Bread Company, and the recipe is quite simple.

▼ You only need three ingredients to make Purin Toast.

To make Purin Toast, you will need —

A slice of bread

A cup of purin

Some maple syrup

First, mix up the purin up until it’s nice and smooth. If the purin has caramel sauce, be sure to remove that layer before mixing. Side note — it’s kind of cathartic to mix up the perfectly formed purin into a slushy mess.

▼ You’re halfway done already!

Next, spread the purin mixture evenly on top of the bread, avoiding the edges. Pop it in the toaster oven at 200 degrees for about five minutes. If you have a grill, you can use that too.

▼ Hands up if you can taste this picture.

Once the top is nice and lightly browned, pour on some maple syrup and you’re done. Get ready for a creamy, crunchy taste explosion!

If you’re looking for a way to switch up your normal breakfast routine, or just want a quick and easy sweet treat for an evening pick-me-up, this recipe is so simple that literally anyone can do it. Just make sure the custard pudding mixture is nice and creamy, and spread it gently so it doesn’t touch the edges of the bread, otherwise it might run off your toast. And no one likes runny toast!

The warm, creamy purin layer tastes like freshly made custard, and although this is the first time we’ve had purin on toast, it somehow feels nostalgic. Add that to the toast, gently soaked in maple syrup and… you’ll have to excuse us, we’re off to make another batch.

Purin Toast can be enjoyed as-is, or like we did, with some maple syrup, but feel free to experiment with your favourite toppings! We later added some fruits and sliced almonds to give it that ‘stylish cafe’ vibe, but there’s really no limit to what you can do with your creamy creation. (maybe save this idea for later in the day, though.)

Photos © SoraNews24

