Every guest’s presence changes how the lobby looks, making each moment in time uniquely beautiful.

When walking into a hotel’s lobby, there are some pretty standard things you expect to see. A check-in desk. A couple chairs or couches. Maybe a complimentary coffee machine.

What you probably don’t envision, though, is this.

But that’s the otherworldly captivating sight awaiting travelers at the Mifuneyama Rakuen Hotel in Saga Prefecture, on Japan’s southwest island of Kyushu. Sitting high in the mountains of the hot spring town of Takeo, the hotel is already a desirable destination for those with an appreciation of visual beauty, thanks to its views of the surrounding peaks and forests as well as its proximity to the Mifuneyama Rakuen garden. These days, though, the inn has an extra aesthetic upgrade, as Japanese Twitter user @mitsuyuka_lp learned on a recent visit, and those with an interest in contemporary Japanese art installations might be able to guess who’s to thank: Team Lab.

The renowned art team, known for its interactive exhibits and mystical light-based atmosphere, is currently gearing up for its “A Forest Where Gods Live” event at Mifuneyama Rakuen, which will take open this summer. However, their work on “Forest and Spiral of Resonating Lamps in the Forest-One Stroke,” as the lobby installation is called, is already complete. Stand next to a lamp, and its glow spreads and passes through the others, like a line drawn of warm light. Each visitor has the power to affect this change, making the way the lobby looks at any one time a collaborative effect of everyone in the space at that moment.

According to the hotel, “The dim space represents the deepest parts of Mifuneyama’s forest. The countless Venetian glass hanging from the ceiling represents the flowers, fruits, and nuts of the forest and the light filtering through the trees.”

In keeping with these nature-based inspirations, the colors of the lamps will change with the seasons, representing seasonal flora and foliage such as cherry blossoms, azaleas, hydrangeas, and red maple leaves. And while Team Lab’s “A Forest Where Gods Live” will only run from July 16 to November 7, “Forest and Spiral of Resonating Lamps in the Forest-One Stroke” is thankfully, a permanent part of the hotel.

Mifuneyama Rakuen Hotel / 御船山楽園ホテル

Address: Saga-ken, Takeo-shi, Takeo-cho, Takeo 4100

佐賀県武雄市武雄町 武雄 ４１００

* Please understand that the lobby is closed except to guests either staying here or at Onyado Chikurintei, using the coffee shop, or visiting the summer art event.

