Tenga pulls off its biggest, boldest stunt yet.

The Tokyo Olympics weren’t the only ambitious undertaking on the calendar in Japan this summer. Back in January, Japanese masturbatory aid Tenga announced that it was going to the stars.

That might sound like an overly lofty goal for a company that serves its customers’ arguably base needs. But if there’s one thing Tenga knows about (other than busting a nut, of course) it’s pulling off some wild promotions, and on Saturday at the Hokkaido Spaceport in the town of Taiki, the Tenga Rocket was prepped for launch, as shown in this video of the ramrod-straight spacecraft rising to an erect position.

▼ Ordinarily, I’d consider such shallow phallic associations immature and misplaced when discussing aerospace engineering, but hey, this is Tenga we’re talking about.

Due to pandemic-related social distancing measures, a large public launch ceremony wasn’t in the cards, and really, a certain amount of privacy is probably something Tenga fans themselves can understand and appreciate. The company did, however, live-stream the launch, and the video below is queued up to T-minus 10 seconds to ignition.

As the rocket climbs, the gauges in the upper right corner track its altitude in kilometers and its speed in kilometers per hour. Before long, the curvature of the Earth becomes noticeable as the view of the ground visually distorts, and then our beautiful blue planet becomes framed against the inky blackness of space, with the zenith of its flight coming at 92.3 kilometers (57.3 miles), hitting a maximum speed of 3,902 kilometers (2,425 miles) per hour along the way.

Online reactions to the launch included plenty of excited gasps of “Iku!,” since the verb can translate as either “Go!” or “I’m cumming!” Other, less double entendre-focused commenters added:

“Congratulations! I’m so honored to have been able to contribute to the crowdfunding project for this.”

“Going from expulsion to propulsion, I see.”

“This launch was full of dreams and hope.”

“I’m more deeply moved by this than the Olympics.”

As expected of a Tenga project, there was a payload to be delivered as well. The rocket was carrying a Tenga-shaped pod containing messages in which 1,000 Tenga supporters had written their hopes and dreams, which was then discharged into space during the flight along with a Tenga Robot figure.

The Tenga Rocket is more than just a self-congratulatory spectacle from the self-pleasuring specialists, though. In addition to the above-mentioned payload the rocket was also carrying a sensor-equipped Space Tenga prototype, and the company plans to use the data collected in developing a Tenga that can be used in outer space.

