Rocket will support research with the goal of creating a Tenga that can be used in outer space.

Back in January, Japanese masturbatory aid maker Tenga announced its most ambitious project yet: the Tenga Rocket. A joint venture with aerospace company Interstellar Technologies, the Tenga Rocket would be sent into space as part of a mission with multiple objectives.

An associated crowdfunding project managed to raise over 1.8 million yen (US$16,360), but still fell short of its goal. Tenga, however, is all about bringing things to a satisfying climax, and so the Tenga Rocket project is still a go, and now the rocket’s airframe has been completed.

Decked out in Tenga’s image colors of red and silver, the rocket sports the company’s slogan, “Love, freedom, and Tenga,” along its shaft. The rocket was officially unveiled to the public in a ceremony attended by Tenga president Koichi Matsumoto and Interstellar Technologies founder Takafumi Horie.

At 10 meters (32.8 feet) long, it’s not the biggest rocket, but what matters is, of course, how Tenga is going to use it. The rocket will be carrying a device to record data during the voyage, which will be used in the development of a new Tenga masturbatory aid that can be used in outer space, since the company figures that there are going to be some lonely nights as humanity slowly migrates out into the stars.

The rocket’s payload will also include a Tenga-shaped pod stuffed with the written hopes and dreams of 1,000 Tenga fans. Once the rocket reaches space, the pod will be discharged from the rocket, so that those wishes can drift through the cosmos.

▼ We suppose you could call this space littering, but at least the pod isn’t filled with what Tengas usually are.

The Tenga Rocket will be launching this summer from the Hokkaido Spaceport, a facility in the town of Taiki on the east coast of Japan’s northern Hokkaido Prefecture. The launch will be streamed on YouTube and video sharing site Niconico Douga, but the exact date and time are currently being kept secret in order to avoid crowding at the site during the pandemic, and also maybe because it would be pretty awkward to have a crowd around when whipping out a Tenga.

