Made from pure gold and priced at 10 million yen.

Japanese masturbatory aid manufacturer Tenga keeps coming out with marketing campaigns that are just as innovative and memorable as their lineup of self-pleasuring devices.

Their latest campaign is said to be the “biggest gift ever” in the history of the company, as they’re now offering customers the chance to win a product that looks like one of their Vacuum Cups, only it’s made out of 99.99-percent gold and valued at a whopping 10 million yen (US$96,547.50).

The new golden Tenga is actually a cleverly designed tissue case, so you can enjoy “a premium time even after enjoying a Premium Tenga” (nod, nod, wink wink). Crafted by Satoru Kawano, a goldsmith who’s produced unusual works for a number of collaborations, the Golden Tenga Tissue Case will be presented to the winner on a “Red Cushion of Happiness” inside a beautiful wooden display box.

▼ We gotta say, this design is really something.

It’s not the only gold prize on offer, as one other winner will be able to receive this gold necklace, valued at 180,000 yen (US$1,738.45).

The prizes are being offered to mark the renewal of the Premium Tenga, which is now joined by four new premium items, which went on sale on 17 December.

▼ And in case you’d like to know how to use them, check out the video below:

The competitions are only open to people over the age of 18 living in Japan, so if that applies to you, and you’d like to be in the running to win the gold necklace, head over to the official site and register as a member and sign up for email updates.

▼ If you’d like to enter the competition for the tissue case, follow the official Twitter account and retweet the tweet below.

Applications close on 31 March, and winners will be contacted in late April. Tenga also notes that winners are expected to use their prizes as they are, and not sell them or melt them down for cash.

Because, after all the effort they go to to create titillating prizes for their loyal customers, it really would be a shame to see them go to waste on someone who won’t appreciate them.

