Live English subtitles and interpretations will be part of this year’s major manga celebration.

Since 1999, the Jump Festa has been a major event in manga and anime in Japan. This convention held in Chiba City’s Makuhari Messe draws in countless fans of Shueisha’s major manga magazines such as Weekly Jump, Shonen Jump+, V Jump, Jump SQ, and Saikyo Jump.

But despite the popularity of Jump Festa and the notoriety of Jump’s many mega-hits all over the world, this event has been limited to inside Japan for most of its existence. That changed last year when Jump Festa released videos of of their main stage shows globally with English subtitles, and while great, this too was limited in that the videos came out three months after the actual event.

This time, however, anyone anywhere can watch all the stage shows as they happen with English subtitle and interpretation services provided. Beginning on 17 December, Jump Festa 2023 will be divided into two days and three stages with the publication’s biggest hits being highlighted on the Super Stage. While streaming, this stage will have both English subtitles and real-time interpretation. Here’s a rundown of the panels.

● 17 December

Black Clover (11:15 a.m. – 11:55 a.m.)

Jujutsu Kaisen (12:45 p.m. – 1:25 p.m.)

The Prince of Tennis II (2:10 p.m. – 2:50 p.m.)

Boruto & Naruto (3:35 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.)

My Hero Academia (5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.)

● 18 December

Spy x Family (11:15 a.m. – 11:55 a.m.)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (12:45 p.m. – 1:25 p.m.)

Dr. Stone (2:10 p.m. – 2:50 p.m.)

Chainsaw Man (3:35 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.)

One Piece (5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.)

It’ll be a great chance for fans everywhere to get news and insight to their favorite titles and some panels are expected to have table reads featuring the voice actors from their anime versions. Not only that, a handful of select titles will also grace the Super Stage EX for one day only.

In addition, Super Stage EX shows can only be viewed online, meaning those viewing the livestream will get access to panels not available to people attending the event. Here’s the line up:

● 17 December

Bleach (7:00 p.m. – 7:40 p.m.)

Kuroko’s Basketball (7:40 p.m. – 8:20 p.m.)

Haikyu!! (8:20 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.)

Also viewable is the Jump Studio NEO, which will have stage shows featuring newer titles from Weekly Jump, Shonen Jump +, and Jump SQ. Unfortunately these will not have English subtitles at the time of livestreaming, so you’ll need to follow the spoken Japanese to get the latest on these titles:

● 17 December

Mission: Yozakura Family (9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.)

Moriarty The Patriot (10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)

Undead Unluck (11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! (12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.)

Chained Soldier (1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

Me & Roboco (2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

World Trigger (3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.)

Dark Gathering (4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

● 18 December

Ron Kamono Hashi: Deranged Detective (10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)

Ayakashi Triangle (11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

Too Cute Crisis (12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.)

Rurouni Kenshin: Meiji Swordsman Romantic Story (1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku (2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

Blue Exorcist (3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.)

Mashle Magic and Muscles (4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

Bear in mind that these are all Japan Standard Times, so set your own calendars accordingly depending on your location. All stages will be viewable from the the official Jump Channel on YouTube or from the Jump Festa 2023 website.

Be sure to check it out for One Piece if anything. With the series inching towards its finale and having the highest grossing film of the year in Japan, they’ve already been going all out with celebrations and may have something big up their sleeves for this event too.

Images: ©SHUEISHA Inc. All rights reserved.

