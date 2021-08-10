See the Tokyo metropolis like you’ve never seen it before in this 360-degree rotatable video from the opening day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

A few hours ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony on July 23, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) flying team Blue Impulse took to the skies to hype up the residents of Japan’s capital. Spectators were dazzled by the impressive aerial performance which included using the sky as a canvas to draw the five Olympic rings. JASDF has now released a seven-minute digest of the day’s flight with a unique twist, showing us what it was like from the pilots’ perspective inside of a cockpit.

As if that weren’t cool enough, the YouTube video comes with an added bonus–a 360-degree rotatable view. In other words, you can change the angle of your view of Tokyo from the sky however you like from the comfort and safety of your own couch.

▼ Drag your cursor over the video while it’s playing to rotate your view.

It’s hard not to feel a thrill of excitement when the leading pilot featured in the video gives a long wave while getting into position on the runway before speeding down it an taking off. Similarly, it’s also fun to swivel your view to see the navigator seated behind calmly perusing what we assume to be a schedule and directions.

▼ Oh, hello–this is one time when we guess backseat driving is encouraged.

▼ Video annotations point out famous landmarks along the way such as Tokyo Station or the Tokyo Skytree pictured here.

▼ You can even watch the exact moment different-colored smoke began to spray from the trailing jets during the performance.

A few days later, JASDF also released a slightly longer edit of the day’s performance showing some behind-the-scenes footage and brief comments from a commanding officer pilot.

With the cool perspective of the nation’s capital showcased in these videos, we’re left with one burning question–did the Blue Impulse pilots know where to look in Odaiba for the RX-0 Unicorn Gundam featured in the Olympic triathlon event?

Source: YouTube/航空自衛隊チャンネル (JASDF Official Channel) via Japaaan

Images: YouTube/航空自衛隊チャンネル (JASDF Official Channel)

