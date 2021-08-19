Okayama branch has more to say than just goodbye.

Running a Pokémon specialty shop in Japan seems like about the surest recipe for success you could come up with, and over the years fans have made a lot of happy memories at the Pokémon Store in Okayama City’s Aeon Mall. Sure, it may not be as big as the Pokémon Center megastores in Japan’s largest cities, but the Okayama Pokémon Store is still packed full of plushies, pins, stationary, and all sorts of other Poké-merch. There’s even an adorable statue of Pikachu, dressed as local folk hero Momotaro/Peach Boy greeting guests as they come into the shop.

Alas, it’s all coming to an end soon, as the management has announced that the shop will be closing on August 31. Local Poké-fans are understandably bummed, and with less than two weeks left, many have been stopping by for one last shopping run, including Japanese Twitter user @koebito. While there, he picked up a Marshtomp plushie and two reusable shopping bags, but when he got his receipt, he noticed there were four items listed on it.

The first item, at 1,210 yen (US$11), is the Marshtomp (or Numakuro, as the species is called in Japanese) plushie, written as ヌイグルミFヌマクロー. Under that are the two 275-yen reusable bags (リユーザブルバッグ), totaling 550 yen. The last item, though, is mysteriously priced at 0 yen.

But it all makes sense one you know that ダイスキナキミヘイママデアリガトウ means:

“Thank you for everything until now. We love you.”

“The receipt from the Pokémon Store is killing me,” tweets @koebito of the heartstring pulling message, and commenters were quick to agree:

“That’s one receipt I’d never be able to throw away.”

“Now I really regret not shopping there more often when I had the chance.”

“My husband and I are moving to Okayama next year, and we were looking forward to going there.”

“I’ve been to that store with my daughter so many times. We even lined up for their lucky bags at New Year’s…I want one of those receipts too, so we’ll have to go again before the end of the month.”

There’s a bit of a silver lining, as the Pokémon Center online store ships nationwide. Still, it’s sad to see the Okayama Pokémon Store go, but at least it’s warming visitors’ hearts one last time as it says goodbye.

