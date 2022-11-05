Favorite designs in a new color? Yes, please!

Halloween may be over but that doesn’t mean you have to give up your spooky spirit. In fact, if you’re a lover of ghosts and ghost-type Pokémon, you’ll be able to wear your heart on your sleeve–or your Pokémon on your heart–with U-Treasure’s newest Gengar jewelry.

The Japanese jewelry company known for making beautiful, stylish, and understated otaku jewelry with designs from beloved franchises like Pokémon and One Piece is re-releasing one each of its popular Gengar necklaces and rings, which were originally available in gold, rose gold, and platinum, with an extra ghostly black coating.

The necklace, which is made of either silver or platinum, both black-coated, features a Gengar with a mischievous grin surrounded by a mysterious aura. In one of its hands is a purple amethyst to match Gengar’s original purple color. It sells for 20,900 yen (US$143.13) for silver and 154,000 for platinum.

The ring also comes in black-coated silver or platinum but has a different design. This Gengar is also surrounded by spooky clouds, but instead of wearing a toothy grin, it’s launching forward with its tongue sticking out of its smirking mouth. It’s creepy, cute, and very stylish, all in one. It sells for 20,900 yen for silver and 176,000 yen for platinum.

The platinum ring and necklace are available to buy now on U-Treasure’s online shop and in-store at the U-Treasure Concept Store in Ikebukuro. The silver ring and necklace are being sold by reservation only, and you can reserve yours on U-Treasure’s online shop between now and November 15.

If you’re a Gengar fan, you’ll probably want to add one of these to your U-Treasure collection, which also includes engagement and wedding rings. Don’t let the end of Halloween put a damper on your love of Gengar!

