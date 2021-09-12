It’s a very IKEA Halloween in Japan.

What do the Swedish furniture giant IKEA, the city of Tokyo, and Halloween all have in common?

Absolutely nothing! But they’re all coming together anyway for a delightful array of spooky snacks for a limited time. From 2 September to 31 October, visitors to the IKEA locations in Harajuku, Shibuya, and Shinjuku can select from the following holiday themed items.

The highlight of the menu is the Black Pancake which looks like a scrumptious murder scene splattered with berries, a misplaced meringue eye, and bat-shaped cookie nestled on a ball of cream. The pancakes themselves have been darkened with bamboo charcoal and can be yours for 700 yen (US$6.37).

Meanwhile, IKEA’s popular donuts have been given a surreal twist with their own meringue eyeballs planted in the holes to create Halloween Donuts. These psychedelic snacks sell for 250 yen ($2.27) a piece.

If cat eyes are more your speed, IKEA’s got you covered too with the Black Sesame Pudding for 290 yen ($2.64).

Then, I can’t believe the news today♫ Oh, I can’t close my eyes and make it go away♪

Yes, it’s a sundae! Bloody Sundae for only 250 yen ($2.27)!

This is a cup of vanilla soft-serve topped with berry sauce and a literal ladyfinger biscuit. However, if you’d prefer one of these Finger Cookies with almonds for crinkled fingernails on its own, that can be arranged too for 120 yen ($1.09) each.

A finger cookie can also be served atop a piece of Swedish flatbread known as “tunnbrod” in the Bloody Tunnbrod for 250 yen ($2.27).

And of course it wouldn’t be a Halloween menu without a some good old-fashioned pumpkin pie. Actually, IKEA calls is a “Pumpkin Tarte,” but we all know what it really is, for 390 yen ($3.55).

Luckily for the extremely faint of heart, not everything here is spooky. The Halloween Fair menu also has simple black versions of regular foods as well as Japan’s go-to autumn flavor of sweet potatoes.

From top left clockwise: Candied Deep Fried Sweet Potato — 150 yen ($1.36), Black Chiffon Cake — 250 yen ($2.27), Black Basil Toast — 190 yen ($1.73), and Sweet Potato Halloween Soft Cream — 120 yen ($1.09).

It’s a nice array of Halloween treats but the trick is getting to one of the only IKEA locations that carry this menu before the event ends on Halloween Day. Also, items will only be sold as long as supplies last, so be sure to go get them while you can.

