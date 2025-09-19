Mister Donut and Black Thunder have one more Halloween treat for us.

Earlier thing month Japan’s favorite donut chain, Mister Donut, got an early start on Halloween sweets by releasing four new Halloween-themed donuts. There are two ways a person could respond to this:

● A. “Halloween donuts already? It’s not even October yet!”

● B. “Only four new donuts? I want more!”

We here at SoraNews24 are firmly in camp B, and so we’re very happy that Mister Donut has addressed the issue by rolling out a fifth Halloween donut. It was worth the wait, too, as it’s not just a Halloween donut, but a cat-shaped donut too.

The 324-yen (US$2.20) chocolate Black Thunder Cat gets its name by being part of the ongoing collaboration between Mister Donut and Black Thunder, a brand of chocolate-covered cocoa biscuit that’s one of Japan’s most delicious sweet snacks. The donut’s chocolate coating covers additional crunchy chocolate bits, cocoa and plain biscuit crumbles, coconut, and “golden topping,” the term Mister Donut uses for its unique sprinkles of chocolate mixed with butter, egg, and sugar.

As an adorable-looking, limited-time collaboration donut with no fewer than four kinds of chocolate, Mister Donut is, understandably, anticipating high demand for the Black Thunder Cat, and so it’s available by prior reservation only, which can be made through either the Mister Donut website’s online order page or through the Mister Donut smartphone app. Orders are open and can pick-up dates can be selected between October 1 and 31.

