Easy Japanese recipe will fool your taste buds into thinking you’re eating a chunk of Tom and Jerry cartoon cheese.

As we all continue to do our bit to stop the spread of coronavirus by staying home during the current health crisis, one thing a lot of us have been taking comfort in is cartoons and cooking.

Now we’ve found a recipe that combines the two so perfectly we may never leave the house ever again. Today, dear readers, allow us to introduce you to a Japanese cheesecake that looks like a chunk of Swiss cheese from the Tom and Jerry cartoon series.

The recipe comes from Japanese Twitter user @yukko_kitchen_, who describes herself in her bio as “a woman in her fifties who enjoys making sweets and meals in Holland every day.” The multi-talented cook, who also occasionally runs an okonomiyaki stand, recently shared this image of her cheesecake, which quickly went viral online.

Following the enormous success of her tweet, @yukko_kitchen_ kindly shared the recipe in Japanese, so we can all try our hand at making a Tom and Jerry Swiss cheese cheesecake at home. While the end result looks like a work of art, the good news is it’s not out of reach for us home cooks to create. Let’s take a look at how it’s done below!

Ingredients

Cream cheese – 300 grams (10.6 ounces)

Fresh cream – 300 millilitres (10.14 ounces)

Yoghurt – 300 grams (10.6 ounces)

Sugar – 90 grams (3.17 ounces)

Lemon Juice – 1 tablespoon

Gelatin – 12 grams (0.42 ounces)

Yellow food coloring

Items to prepare

Mixing bowl

Hand blender

15-centimetre (6-inch) round cake tin

Method

1. Dissolve gelatin in water and set aside

2. Mix all other ingredients together, except for the dissolved gelatin, in a bowl until well combined

3. Add the dissolved gelatin to the mixture and mix on high speed until well combined

4. Pour the mixture into a cake tin and refrigerate for 3-4 hours

5. Once the cheesecake has cooled, take it out of the tin and place it on a plate. Prepare a spoon or small ice cream scoop in a glass of hot water, and use the heated implement to scoop out hollows around the cake, creating a Swiss cheese effect. When serving, add a few extra hollows to the sides of the slices to enhance the look of cheese.

▼ Once that’s done, all that’s left to do is enjoy the mind-bending sweet dessert

The recipe to create the stunningly unique cheesecake is so simple we’ll definitely be serving it up for friends when we get to have them over again. Until then, we’ll be brushing up on our other sweet dessert recipes like this gorgeous rainbow milk gelatin cake and So, Japan’s 1,000-year-old dessert recipe that tastes like sweet cheese.

Source, featured image: Twitter/@yukko_kitchen_

