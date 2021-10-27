Pair of robot-loving craftsmen also create Metal Gear, Armored Core cosplay outfits.
You could make an argument either way as to whether or not the Tachikomas from anime/manga Ghost in the Shell are “characters” or not. Unlike their cyborg human operators, the ridable robots aren’t living organisms, but they do eventually evolve to have a self-aware linked A.I. with partially individualized personalities, and one of the franchise’s major themes is that a flesh-and-blood body might not be that important as long as a consciousness exists.
However, a definitive answer does exist for the question “Is Tachikoma a good cosplay costume?”, and that answer, as these images prove, is “Yes, absolutely.”
タチコマ「諸君！今週の日曜日、#スーパーロボコス大展 で待っておるぞ！」#superrobocosexpo pic.twitter.com/VFKGb5zFNE— コスチーム (@CosTeam5) October 13, 2021
That’s not some tiny gacha capsule toy placed inside a diorama set, but a full-scale Tachikoma cosplay outfit. Yes, that’s right, cosplay outfit, not figure or statue, because you can actually get inside and move it.
今からイベント会場に向かいまーす#攻殻機動隊 #sac2045#タチコマ #スーパーロボコス大展 pic.twitter.com/yRvg3olXNU— コスチーム (@CosTeam5) October 16, 2021
This Tachikoma was built by the Kansai-based CosTeam (@CosTeam5 on Twitter), which is made up of cosplayers Heinz and Moetetsu, who specialize in robotics and armor-intensive cosplay. Obviously, this wasn’t something that was quick or easy to put together, but the pair had a special objective: they were putting together their Tachikoma cosplay outfit to show it off at Super Robocos Expo, an all-robot cosplay gathering that took place in Osaka earlier this month.
▼ CosTeam’s Tachikoma at the event. What’s really impressive is that the operator can move the machine by himself, and doesn’t require a helper on the outside to push/pull it around.
動いてます！！タチコマが動いてますよ！！— 【公式】スーパーロボコス大展 (@Robocos_Expo) October 17, 2021
中にはしっかり制作者さんが入っており、「タチコマのコスプレ」ということですが……
コスプレもここまで来ると、「着る」ではなく「乗る」ですね〜♫#スーパーロボコス大展#superrobocosexpo pic.twitter.com/CHByX0wEZp
And if you’re wondering just how Heinz and Moetetsu managed to put this marvel together, you’ll be happy to know they’ve also released a making-of video that starts before the very first component is put in place.
タチコマ 組み立ての様子#攻殻機動隊 #sac2045#タチコマ pic.twitter.com/Op3S262Xm1— コスチーム (@CosTeam5) October 24, 2021
This isn’t their only incredible robot cosplay endeavor, either. Past projects include White Glint from Armored Core: For Answer and Metal Gear Solid’s Metal Gear REX.
タチコマ試乗の動画でフォロワーさんが増えたので過去衣装の紹介— コスチーム (@CosTeam5) July 19, 2021
1/6
ホワイトグリント pic.twitter.com/wNSydvXvm1
過去衣装紹介 5/6— コスチーム (@CosTeam5) July 19, 2021
メタルギアレックス
photo @Naradale2016 pic.twitter.com/r2sRUaKxMn
Between the amount of work that obviously went into them and the scarcity of cosplay venues that can accommodate such large creations, each one is a serious labor of love, and CosTeam has definitely earned a break after finishing up Super Robocos Expo 2021, but all the same, we can’t wait to see what they come up with next.
